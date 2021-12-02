ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Founder of conservative Christian Daystar Television Network dies after contracting COVID

By Nexstar Media Wire, The Associated Press
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dlnt2_0dDQdd9J00

DALLAS (AP) — Marcus Lamb, CEO and founder of the conservative Christian Daystar Television Network who was outspoken against COVID-19 vaccines, has died at age 64 after contracting the virus.

Daystar confirmed his death Tuesday.

Lamb’s relatives have spoken over the past month about his battle with the virus. His wife, Joni, said he had diabetes and was hospitalized after his oxygen levels dropped.

New Biden COVID plan would make at-home COVID tests free

Lamb and Daystar, which is based in Bedford, Texas, in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, have promoted views opposing COVID-19 vaccines and restrictions to stop the spread of the disease.

The network’s programs have featured vaccine skeptics and health care professionals who promote alternative COVID-19 treatments.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Tesla officially moves headquarters from California to Texas

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) –  Tesla says has officially moved its corporate headquarters from Silicon Valley to a large factory under construction outside of Austin, Texas. The company made the announcement in a filing with U.S. securities regulators. The filing said the relocation from Palo Alto, California to a Gigafactory near Austin, Texas. In U.S. […]
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

Chapel Hill ISD to host COVID-19 vaccinations clinics for ages 5-11

CHAPEL HILL, Texas (KETK) – Throughout December and January, Chapel Hill ISD will be partnering with NET Health to provide pediatric COVID-19 vaccine clinics for students aged 5-11. Separate clinics will be held at Jackson Elementary, Wise Elementary, and Kissam Intermediate. At this time, clinics for adult vaccines are not available at Chapel Hill locations. […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Coronavirus
City
Bedford, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Dallas, TX
Coronavirus
Local
Texas Entertainment
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas COVID-19 Vaccines
Dallas, TX
Entertainment
Dallas, TX
Health
Dallas, TX
COVID-19 Vaccines
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Lamb
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

192
Followers
202
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy