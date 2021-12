Raymond James looks at stocks that may have been unfairly punished by investors looking to realize capital losses. "We have sorted Raymond James coverage universe, and included stocks that have underperformed the S&P 500 (SP500) (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 10% or more in the past two months, and are down 30% or more from their highs, but have maintained Outperform or Strong Buy ratings by Raymond James analysts," strategist Tavis McCourt writes in a note.

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO