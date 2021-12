The Johns Hopkins Center for Talented Youth (CTY) has been running a pilot program from Feb. 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022, to conduct research on test identification methods. During this time, CTY is accepting qualifying scores on a variety of tests that students may have already taken for talent identification at their school. Students must have scored in the 98th percentile or higher or two grade levels or more above their current grade level on specified domains of these tests to qualify.

EDUCATION ・ 6 DAYS AGO