Love Is All Around! How and Where to Watch 'Love Actually' in 2022

“At Christmas, you tell the truth.” That’s what Mark (Andrew Lincoln) famously declares in Love Actually, so here’s a bit of truth about how to watch Love Actually on TV and streaming in 2022.

Love Actually has been embraced as an essential Christmas flick, right up there with It’s A Wonderful Life and Miracle on 34th Street—maybe because it's more of a rom-com than a relentless stream of holiday merriment.

Or maybe it’s because it was so expertly cast, with a delightful mix of A-listers (Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson, Liam Neeson, Colin Firth, Keira Knightley) alongside plenty of recognizable faces (Alan Rickman, Elisha Cuthbert, Shannon Elizabeth, Rowan Atkinson), plus several actors and actresses who were then up-and-comers (Lincoln, January Jones, Chiwetel Ejiofor). Maybe it’s the way all the seemingly separate stories of romance and heartache tie together at the end like the beautiful bow atop a cherished present. Or maybe it’s just that amazing soundtrack.

Whatever the reason, there’s no denying that to us, Love Actually is perfect. So that only leaves one question: Where can you watch Love Actually this holiday season? To help you get your hit of cinematic holiday cheer, below you’ll find out guide to how to watch Love Actually in 2022.

Is Love Actually on Netflix?

Sadly, Love Actually is not available to stream on Netflix in the U.S. in December 2022.

Is Love Actually on Hulu?

Love Actually is not available for streaming on Hulu in the U.S. in December 2022, but if you subscribe to Hulu’s live TV service, you should be able to watch and record Love Actually when it airs on AMC (see below).

Is Love Actually on HBO Max?

No, Love Actually is not available to stream on HBO Max as of December 2022.

Is Love Actually on Peacock?

Yes! Love Actually is available to watch on Peacock in December 2022.

Is Love Actually on Amazon Prime Video?

While Amazon Prime Video does not have Love Actually available to stream free for members in December 2022, you can rent the title digitally off Amazon for $0.99 or buy a digital copy for $6.99.

Is Love Actually on Disney Plus?

Sorry, Disney+ doesn’t have Love Actually available to stream as of December 2022.

Is Love Actually on demand?

You can rent or buy Love Actually on demand in December 2022 via Amazon (see above). You can also rent Love Actually for $3.99 via Google Play, Vudu, iTunes or YouTube. Like Prime Video, YouTube also has Love Actually available to purchase for $14.99.

You can also stream Love Actually on AMC with a valid cable login.

Is Love Actually on Apple TV?

Love Actually is only available to rent (for $3.99) or buy (for $14.99) via Apple TV in December 2022.

Is Love Actually on Paramount Plus?

No, Love Actually is not available for viewing on Paramount+ in December 2022.

Is Love Actually on TV?

Yes! Love Actually is scheduled to air on AMC at the following days and times:

Sunday, Dec. 11 at 9 a.m. ET

Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 12:15 a.m. ET

Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 11:15 a.m. ET

