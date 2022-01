News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) (“Quidel”) and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ: OCDX) (“Ortho”) today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement in which Quidel will acquire Ortho, one of the world’s largest in vitro diagnostics companies, for $24.68 per share of common stock using a combination of cash and newly issued shares in the combined company, representing a 25% premium over Ortho’s closing price on December 22, 2021 and an equity value of approximately $6.0 billion. The transaction is expected to close during the first half of fiscal year 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO