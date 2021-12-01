ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smith County, TX

Former Smith County jailer pleads guilty to having sex with inmate

By Sharon Raissi
 6 days ago

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A former Smith County detention officer pleaded guilty Wednesday afternoon to having an improper sexual relationship with an inmate.

PREVIOUS STORY: Former Smith County detention officer indicted by grand jury for improper relationship with inmate

26-year-old Amanda Megrail, a Lindale native, was arrested in September 2020 after an investigation by the Sheriff’s Office. At the time, she was placed on administrative leave without pay.

On Wednesday, Megrail was sentenced to four years deferred adjudication. Deferred adjudication is similar to probation that gives one the opportunity to keep the conviction off their criminal record if they follow the terms of the plea deal.

Sheriff Larry Smith said at the time, “The conduct exhibited by this former Smith County Sheriff’s Office employee is unconscionable. We have always held our employees to a higher standard and will continue to do so. Conduct such as this will not be tolerated. The Rule of Law applies to everyone.”

‘Take whatever you want’ Warrants against Constable, deputies detail theft from home caught on bodycam

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by KETK News, Megrail admitted to having sexual relations with the inmate on at least three different occasions.

Records show that Megrail began speaking as friends but it “progressed into more.” Megrail reportedly told officials that the inmate would complain of chest pain and request to go to the jail clinic.

The affidavit said that, when he complained of these chest pains, Megrail would get the inmate from his assigned cell to transport him to the clinic. Then the two would go into the elevator to go to the first floor. The pair would then engage in sexual activities, according to court filings.

Jail logs reportedly show three different occasions in June and July 2020 where the inmate was taken to the jail clinic for chest pain. On each date, officials said Megrail was on duty.

KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

