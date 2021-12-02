‘It’s coming over by the train loads’: 6 people arrested after several Rusk County drug busts

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Over the course of the past seven days, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division executed three separate controlled substance search warrants, which have led to the arrests of six individuals for narcotics related criminal offenses.

During the investigations, it was learned that the seized products, including marijuana and other controlled substances, were purported to be used for distribution throughout the cities and communities of Rusk County.

“It’s coming over by the train loads…it’s coming over by the 18 wheeler loads, submarines, airplanes…and we simply can’t keep up,” said Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez.

Valdez said that the different forms of marijuana that were seized came from dispensaries in legal states like Colorado and California, and that the men who were arrested live in Henderson and were not passing through.

Nov. 24

Sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant for controlled substances at 6800 US Hwy 79 Henderson, Rusk County, Texas. During the execution of the warrant, police seized numerous illicit substances. The specific substances are listed as follows:

Marijuana (suspected)

Psilocybin, also known as Magic Mushrooms (suspected)

Promethazine with Codeine (suspected)

THC infused smoking cartridges (suspected)

Firearms

U.S. currency

Deputies arrested one individual at the scene, who was summarily charged with the criminal offense of Manufacture/Delivery of a Substance in Penalty Group 2 a Felony of the 1st degree, and Felony Possession of Marijuana.

Nov. 29

Sheriff’s deputies executed a controlled substance search warrant at 6800 US Hwy 79 Henderson, Rusk County, Texas. During the search, deputies found suspected marijuana, suspected THC infused smoking cartridges and numerous firearms.

Two individuals were arrested and charged with Felony Possession of Marijuana and Possession of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 2, a 2nd degree Felony.

Nov. 30

Deputies executed a search warrant for controlled substances at 3018 US Hwy 79 East Henderson, Rusk County, Texas. During the bust, suspected methamphetamine and suspected marijuana was seized.

Three individuals were arrested at the scene charged with various controlled substance offenses including Possession of Marijuana, Manufacture/Delivery of a Substance in Penalty Group 1, and Possession of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1.







The controlled substance search warrants executed were all issued by Rusk County Court at Law Judge Chad Dean. Rusk County Sheriff’s Office Investigators anticipate additional arrests as these investigations continue. Multiple agencies, to include the Texas Department of Public Safety, Mt Enterprise City Marshall’s Office, Overton Police Department, Henderson Police Department, and the Panola County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation.

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is dedicated to safeguarding the citizens we proudly serve. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

