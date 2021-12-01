ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaufman County, TX

Kaufman County uses Gift of Hope project to help abused children during holidays

By Cynthia Miranda
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AnXJO_0dDMeG4j00

KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Kaufman County community is accepting donations to help children and families in crisis with their annual Gift of Hope project.

The initiative has been a tradition for six years. It provides $100 Walmart gift cards during the holidays to children who are being removed from their families due to abuse or neglect, according to the Office of Kaufman County Judge Hal Richards.

LIST: Holiday toy drives in East Texas

The REACH Child Placing Agency works with local churches and the Terrell, Forney and Kaufman fire and police departments help organize the project. The Kaufman County Sheriff’s Department, Kaufman County Constables, the District Attorney’s Office, local city and county elected officials, child advocate attorneys, the Department of Family Protective Services and other organizations and businesses also assist.

The initiative’s mission is to help restore a child’s faith in their community and create respect for the officials that are trying to help them from a difficult situation.

Sponsors of the Gift of Hope said they are thankful for the residents and organizations from Kaufman County and other counties that donate the gift cards for the program every year.

“Please donate today,” wrote the office of the Kaufman County Judge. For more information on how you can donate, support or volunteer, please contact REACH Child Placing Agency CEO Tammy Pargoud at 972-325-8221 or Vanessa Brooks at 469-585-3395.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 1

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

SFA School of Social Work researches to combat opioid abuse in Panola, Harrison, Gregg Counties

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services declared opioid use a public health emergency in 2017. To help continue to combat this crisis, Stephen F. Austin State University’s (SFASU) School of Social Work has partnered with the Texas Health Institute (THI) on a project that focuses on rural communities. The […]
GREGG COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas animal shelters participating in ‘Empty the Shelters’ for the holidays, reducing adoption fees

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The BISSELL Foundation is hosting its annual “Empty the Shelters–Holiday Hope” adoption event from Dec. 6 to Dec. 20. The purpose of this event is to encourage more families to adopt a shelter pet into their home around the holidays. During this nationwide event, BISSEL Pet Foundation sponsors reduced adoption fees of […]
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

Buckner children and family services in Lufkin receives $430K grant to improve facility

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Buckner Family Pathways received a $430,000 grant. The organization offers resources to single parent households. They provide housing, child care and therapy to single parents. The recent funds will allow them to expand their facility and offer more resources to their residents.  The organization is grateful and excited to put this […]
LUFKIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
City
Forney, TX
State
Texas State
County
Kaufman County, TX
Local
Texas Government
Kaufman County, TX
Society
State
Hawaii State
Kaufman County, TX
Government
KETK / FOX51 News

Chapel Hill ISD to host COVID-19 vaccinations clinics for ages 5-11

CHAPEL HILL, Texas (KETK) – Throughout December and January, Chapel Hill ISD will be partnering with NET Health to provide pediatric COVID-19 vaccine clinics for students aged 5-11. Separate clinics will be held at Jackson Elementary, Wise Elementary, and Kissam Intermediate. At this time, clinics for adult vaccines are not available at Chapel Hill locations. […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Texas#County Judge#Attorneys#Kaufman County Constables#The Gift Of Hope#Child Placing Agency#Dwi Veteran#Nexstar Media Inc
KETK / FOX51 News

LIST: Holiday events in East Texas happening this weekend

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The first weekend of December is coming up, and there will be several Christmas events in East Texas. KETK has you covered of activities that will be happening this weekend. If you know of any Christmas events that we missed for this weekend, click here and let us know. ATHENS Saturday, […]
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

235
Followers
222
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy