Fonduel at Grand Central Market

Need to take care of some Christmas shopping? Time Out Market Chicago is hosting vendors from throughout the city on its second-floor balcony, including Plants Delivered Chicago, Just E Skincare, Moon Drawn Craft and Found Objects. You'll be able to browse greenery, jewelry, pottery, vintage goods and more great gifts throughout the afternoon. If you're thristy, the Secret Sand-ta bar will be slinging holiday-themed cocktails for you to sip while you shop. And if you need a bite to eat, you can snag pizza, barbecue, sushi, burgers and more delicious dishes from Time Out Market vendors.
