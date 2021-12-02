Trailer shows Amazon Prime got a big star, literally, for its Jack 'Reacher' series

If you take anything away from this trailer, it's going to be that Alan Ritchson knows how to throw a punch. On Dec. 2, Prime Video released the trailer for their upcoming series, Reacher, starring Ritchson and based on Lee Child's crime thriller novels. The eight-episode first season, premiering on Feb. 4, follows Jack Reacher, a veteran military police investigator as he adjusts to his newly entered civilian life. But while he is traveling the states, he is wrongfully accused of committing a homicide in the small town of Margrave, Georgia. After the cops arrest him and he tries to prove his innocence, "a deep-seated conspiracy begins to emerge, one that will require...

