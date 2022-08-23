12 best heated and electric blankets to keep you warm all fall long

Are you ready to curl up by the fire, crank the heat and wrap yourself in a cozy blanket.

When fall and winter come around, the most important thing is staying warm and cozy, especially for those who have a hard time with the wicked cool winds and bone-chilling cold.

That’s where heated and electric blankets can help, offering an added zap of heat to the classic blanket and a reprieve from any chill or drafts that creep into your home.

There are a bunch to choose from, and like weighted blankets , it can be hard to choose which one is right for you. They come in an array of sizes to fit most beds and couches, plus many have various temperature controls and settings to keep you comfortable.

Read on for our roundup of a few of the most searched for brands of 2022 helping you stay toasty through fall and winter.

L.L. Bean

Be you from Boston or anywhere that gets a bit nippy, stay wicked warm with the L.L. Bean Wicked Cozy Heated Throw. This blanket is super soft, made of their PrimaLush plush fabric. It comes with one easy-to-use remote with five heat settings and an auto shut off feature, too.

Amazon

As if a super soft blanket wasn’t warm enough, this one really cranks up the heat. The Teficia Electric Heated Blanket is now on sale at Amazon, making it even more irresistible. This option comes in a camel shade perfect for couch cuddles.

Walmart

Turn on the sun, even on a cloudy day with this electric blanket from Sunbeam. Sold at Walmart in both a twin and a full-size blanket, it has 10 heat settings and a 10-hour auto-off function that helps prevent overheating and electrical accidents, should you fall asleep before turning it off.

Sleep Number

Stay warm and cozy in your Sleep Number bed with a matching heated blanket. The warming blanket comes in three colors and two sizes to cover your queen or king-sized bed, adding a layer of warmth and comfort to your sleep routine. It has adjustable settings and also turns off after 10 hours, so you don’t have to think of anything but counting sheep.

Wayfair

Sherpa and some high-powered heat? Count us in. This Eddie Bauer blanket is now on sale at Wayfair, coming in an array of colors from gray and white to more fun blues and reds. It turns on and heats up quickly, programmed with a four hour automatic shutdown in case you drift off without turning it off.

Amazon

For a cozy throw that adds a dash of modern luxe, head over to Amazon now. The Westinghouse brand is an affordable and fashionable way to dress up your home for the cool season with elevated styles.

Bed Bath and Beyond

N-A-P is our favorite word to spell. Especially if you are curling up with the Brookstone heated blanket sold at Bed Bath and Beyond. This plush throw comes in a few fun patterns and colors and is made of a specially knit fabric to keep you extra cozy. The blanket also has a four-hour auto shut off to prevent accidents and four heat settings as well.

Amazon

Add some luxury to your life with this Brookstone heated throw from Amazon. The blanket comes in a dark gray color as well as a beige, ivory and a blue pattern perfect for holiday gifting and to keep for yourself. It has four heat settings and has a built-in remote that is impossible to lose or slip away in the couch cushions.

Amazon

Did someone say mink and sherpa in the same sentence? Biddeford did, as their heated blanket is made of a super soft faux mink comfort knit fleece fabric, keeping you cozy even when turned off.

Amazon

For a warm blanket on the go, check out this portable version from Eddie Bauer. The blanket not only has a plug for indoor use, but can also be charged up using the USB port and internal lithium battery, making this a perfect blanket for camping and outdoor adventures, too. Plus, it is water-resistant on one side, to line your tent or have a warm winter picnic.

Sharper Image

Never struggle with a cold foot or chilly shoulder again with this wearable heated blanket. Sold at Sharper Image, this is the ultimate winter hack, keeping you warm from head to toe — literally. The blanket has three heat levels and a 90-minute auto shutoff timer to prevent accidents, plus it comes in three colors including red, navy blue and gray.

Amazon

For a classic heated blanket that comes in all sizes and colors, this Sunbeam blanket is for you. Sold on Amazon, the electric blanket ranges in size from a twin to a king-sized throw, covering you bed or couch in a warm fleece hug.

Check out New York Post Shopping for more content.