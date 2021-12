The new Civic’s manual transmission is a real gem. You’ll be hard-pressed to find a more fun entry-level economy car. If you want a manual transmission, time is nearly up. EVs encroach further and further into the territory of 3 pedal gas-powered cars every day, and big trucks, SUVs, and crossovers rarely get that precious thrid pedal. That leaves us with Honda, who might just make some of the best sticks in the business, and has for years. Thankfully, they also “stuck” one in the 2022 Honda Civic hatchback, and the world is better for it.

CARS ・ 11 DAYS AGO