Opening Bell: 12.2.21

By Dealbreaker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouse Democrats announce plan to fund the government, prevent a shutdown [NBC News]. Preventing a government shutdown this week, however, isn’t guaranteed. Republicans in the House and the Senate have signaled that they want to delay passage of a spending bill over objections to the Biden administration's Covid-19 vaccine mandates for...

DEALBREAKER

Bizarro Elizabeth Warren To Bedevil Banks At Fed

Jim Capaldi from Springfield PA, United States of America, CC BY 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons. Richard Cordray is what you might call the Bizzarro Elizabeth Warren. When Warren was robbed of her rightful role as first director of the regulator she more or less single-handedly invented, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the job went to Cordray. As a backup plan, Warren ran for Senate and won, from which perch she continues to make the lives of those who kept her off the CFBP miserable. By contrast, Cordray got the running for Senate out of the way back in 2000, when he failed to even win the Democratic primary. Since leaving the CFPB in 2017, a year later than then-President Donald Trump would have liked but two-and-a-half years before John Roberts formally signed his pink slip, Cordray ran for governor of Ohio, where he was beaten by the man who won that 2000 Senate race—the same man who had also robbed Cordray of reelection as Ohio attorney general 10 years later.
Jack Dorsey
Richard Cordray
Joe Biden
Nancy Pelosi
Reuters

Biden targets all-cash home deals in anti-corruption drive

WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Monday vowed to crack down on "criminals, kleptocrats and others" paying cash for houses to launder money as part of a broader anti-corruption drive linked to this week's U.S. Summit for Democracy. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo, speaking at the Brookings...
AFP

Tributes pour in for late veteran US lawmaker Bob Dole

Tributes poured in and flags were lowered to half-staff in honor of veteran US lawmaker and World War II hero Bob Dole, who died in his sleep on Sunday aged 98. President Joe Biden led a chorus of political tributes to Dole and his 35-year career in Congress, paying respect to "an American statesman like few in our history." He was "a war hero and among the greatest of the Greatest Generation," Biden said in his statement. "And to me, he was also a friend whom I could look to for trusted guidance, or a humorous line at just the right moment to settle frayed nerves. I will miss my friend." A conservative Republican who campaigned for reining in government, Dole also had a pragmatic streak and sponsored bipartisan legislation during his tenure at the US Capitol.
Axios

Bipartisan tributes flood in for "giant of the Senate" Bob Dole

Republican and Democratic politicians, including former Senate colleagues, are sharing condolences and memories commemorating the life of Bob Dole, who passed away at 98 on Sunday morning. The big picture: Dole, the Republican presidential nominee in 1996, was the longest-serving Republican leader in the Senate until 2018, when current Senate...
MSNBC

Who just gave Donald Trump $1 billion?

Senior Columnist for Bloomberg Opinion Tim O'Brien and Ben Rhodes discuss the new investigation into the financing of the former president's new media company that Republican congressman and Trump ally Devin Nunes will become the CEO of. Dec. 6, 2021.
Washington Post

How can the people who have seen the worst of Trump still think the best of him?

A casual consumer of the news could be forgiven for thinking that former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows had broken with former president Donald Trump last week. News stories touted Meadows’s revelation in a new memoir that Trump had concealed a positive test for the coronavirus three days before his first debate with Joe Biden. Meadows also announced a newfound willingness to cooperate with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.
