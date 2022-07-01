ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to get Minecraft honeycomb and what to craft with it

By Iain Wilson
 4 days ago
Minecraft honeycomb is a useful little resource that you can get from beehives. Unsurprisingly, this means that bees are involved, so you'll need to be careful when obtaining honeycomb if you don't want to get stung and poisoned! As with all items in Minecraft, there are specific ways to get hold of this sweet treat, and if you know the optimal methods, you'll be able to craft useful objects, such as candles, or prevent copper objects from oxidizing. Here's everything you need to know about how to get Minecraft honeycomb and what it can be used for.

How to get Minecraft honeycomb

You can get Minecraft honeycomb from either a bee nest or beehive once it reaches honey level 5, by shearing it with a pair of shears. This will drop three honeycombs, but will also make any bees inside angry and they'll attack you – to avoid this, start a fire below the bee nest or beehive, as the smoke will calm the bees and they won't become hostile towards you.

With a little bit of ingenuity, there is another way to harvest Minecraft honeycomb without incurring the bee's wrath. If you set up a dispenser and use it to launch a pair of shears at a bee nest, then the honeycomb will appear as a dropped item but the bees won't become hostile.

Minecraft honeycomb crafting recipes

There are a number of Minecraft honeycomb crafting recipes you can produce, with one of the main ones being for a beehive, as shown above – because this involves sandwiching three honeycombs between six planks, you'll need to have obtained some honeycomb already from a bee nest or otherwise found it. You can also combine four honeycombs to make a honeycomb block, which is a decorative item.

Another Minecraft honeycomb crafting recipe is to combine a honeycomb with string above it to produce a candle, which can then be lit with flint and steel and used as a light source. Finally, you can combine one honeycomb with one copper item (a block, slab, or stairs) to create the waxed version of the original copper item, which looks identical but prevents the copper from oxidizing further.

