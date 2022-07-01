How to get Minecraft honeycomb and what to craft with it

(Image credit: Mojang)

Minecraft honeycomb is a useful little resource that you can get from beehives. Unsurprisingly, this means that bees are involved, so you'll need to be careful when obtaining honeycomb if you don't want to get stung and poisoned! As with all items in Minecraft, there are specific ways to get hold of this sweet treat, and if you know the optimal methods, you'll be able to craft useful objects, such as candles, or prevent copper objects from oxidizing. Here's everything you need to know about how to get Minecraft honeycomb and what it can be used for.

How to get Minecraft honeycomb

(Image credit: Mojang)

You can get Minecraft honeycomb from either a bee nest or beehive once it reaches honey level 5, by shearing it with a pair of shears. This will drop three honeycombs, but will also make any bees inside angry and they'll attack you – to avoid this, start a fire below the bee nest or beehive, as the smoke will calm the bees and they won't become hostile towards you.

With a little bit of ingenuity, there is another way to harvest Minecraft honeycomb without incurring the bee's wrath. If you set up a dispenser and use it to launch a pair of shears at a bee nest, then the honeycomb will appear as a dropped item but the bees won't become hostile.

Minecraft honeycomb crafting recipes

(Image credit: Mojang)

There are a number of Minecraft honeycomb crafting recipes you can produce, with one of the main ones being for a beehive, as shown above – because this involves sandwiching three honeycombs between six planks, you'll need to have obtained some honeycomb already from a bee nest or otherwise found it. You can also combine four honeycombs to make a honeycomb block, which is a decorative item.

(Image credit: Mojang)

Another Minecraft honeycomb crafting recipe is to combine a honeycomb with string above it to produce a candle, which can then be lit with flint and steel and used as a light source. Finally, you can combine one honeycomb with one copper item (a block, slab, or stairs) to create the waxed version of the original copper item, which looks identical but prevents the copper from oxidizing further.

Minecraft House | Minecraft diamonds | Minecraft enchanting | How to enchant axes in Minecraft | Minecraft Iron Golem | Minecraft Netherite | Minecraft Netherite tools | Minecraft Netherite armor | Minecraft Respawn Anchor | How to tame a fox in Minecraft | Minecraft Axolotl | Minecraft Amethyst Shards | Minecraft copper | Minecraft Lightning Rod | Minecraft glow berries | Minecraft The Wild update | Minecraft Allay | Minecraft Frogs | Minecraft Recovery Compass

Iain originally joined Future in 2012 to write guides for CVG, PSM3, and Xbox World, before moving on to join GamesRadar in 2013 as Guides Editor. His words have also appeared in OPM, OXM, PC Gamer, GamesMaster, and SFX. He is better known to many as ‘Mr Trophy’, due to his slightly unhealthy obsession with amassing intangible PlayStation silverware, and he now has over 400 Platinum pots weighing down the shelves of his virtual award cabinet. He does not care for Xbox Achievements.