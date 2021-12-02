ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Mariah Carey debuts virtual cookie brand

Fast Casual
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust in time for the holidays, Mariah Carey is rolling out a virtual bakery in partnership with Virtual Dining Concepts. Mariah's Cookies features three holiday flavors — Gingerbread, Cinnamon Sugar...

www.fastcasual.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Mariah Carey Shades Nick Cannon For Not Marrying The Mothers Of His Other Children — Watch

Mariah Carey had quite the shady response about her ex Nick Cannon when an interviewer brought up the five children that Nick has with three other women. Nobody is off limits to Mariah Carey‘s shade — not even her ex-husband, Nick Cannon. Mariah, 52, had her latest epic shade moment during an interview with Entertainment Tonight about her upcoming Christmas plans, when host Kevin Frazier broached the subject of Nick’s five children that he shares with three different women, in addition to his and Mariah’s 10-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan. “So let me ask you this: will any of their stepbrothers or stepsisters enjoy Christmas your way?” Kevin said to Mariah. “Because it’s a special way.” But Mariah didn’t give an exact answer, and instead harped on the fact that Kevin used the term “step” when referring to Monroe and Moroccan’s relations to Nick’s other kids.
CELEBRITIES
nowdecatur.com

Mariah Carey Avoids Question About Nick Cannon’s Children

During a recent interview, Mariah Carey was asked about Nick Cannon's children and she completely avoided the question. During the interview, Kevin Frazier of Entertainment Tonight asked Mariah if her twins Morrocan and Monroe would be spending time with their “step” siblings. Mariah responded, “Is it step? I don't think...
CELEBRITIES
ABC News

Mariah Carey sings Hanukkah song to her kids

Mariah Carey shared a video with her children to mark the beginning of Hanukkah on Sunday. In the short clip, the Grammy winner introduced her 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan to a song about the Festival of Lights. "Learned this one in grade school, thought I'd teach it to Roc...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mariah Carey
Billboard

Mariah Carey Lobbies for the Return of New York Kids’ Show ‘The Magic Garden’

Mariah Carey took to social media on Monday to rally support for the return of one of her favorite childhood TV shows. “Please support Carole and Paula! Help bring back @MagicGardenTV!!!” the icon wrote alongside a retweet of the announcement that The Magic Garden has launched a crowdfunding campaign to finance an animated reboot. As of press time, the Indigogo campaign had raised more than $78,000 of its $125,000 goal with five days left to go.
TV SHOWS
mymixfm.com

Mariah Carey reveals why she goes all out during the holidays

Mariah Carey is nearly synonymous with Christmas thanks to her music, television specials, recipes, merchandise and, of course, all those festive memes. But, in a new interview, the singer opened up about why she continues to make the holidays such a big deal. She tells Entertainment Tonight that she was...
RECIPES
Food Beast

Milk Bar Links With Mariah Carey to Debut New Cake on Cyber Monday

Sure, there's all the hilarious memes out there portraying legendary singer Mariah Carey at the height of her powers whenever the Christmas season comes around, but in all seriousness, "All I Want for Christmas Is You" will dominate our playlists all month and we're going to love it. Milk Bar...
CELEBRITIES
Miami Herald

Too early for holiday decorations? Mariah Carey chimes in on HOA issue in Florida

When it comes to the holidays, Mariah Carey considers herself a bit of an expert. Her classic song “All I Want for Christmas is You” is always a fixture during the season and has been a fave for years. The 1994 jingle starts playing on a loop in your local department stories, supermarkets and elevators right around the time kids polish off their Halloween candy.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sugar Cookie#Chocolate Truffle#White Chocolate#Virtual Dining Concepts#Facetimed#Triple Chocolate Chunk#Mariahcareyscookies Com#Ubereats#Seamless
Hudson Valley Post

Mariah Carey’s Sister, a Hudson Valley Resident, Struggling Financially

Mariah Carey's estranged sister, a Hudson Valley resident, is having financial woes. According to the Times Union, Green County resident Alison Carey, who suffers from a brain injury, had her benefits cut back from $794 to $30 a month. The 60 year old was a victim of a home invasion back in 2015 which led to the brain injury. She has also struggled with homelessness. The Social Security Administration reportedly incorrectly paid Carey $3,176 from April through July when she should only had been receiving $30 a month, according to a letter dated July 20. The SSI was reduced to $30 a month to pay back the difference to the Social Security Administration.
HUDSON, NY
arcamax.com

Mariah Carey adapting memoir into TV series with Empire boss Lee Daniels

Mariah Carey is adapting her memoir into a TV series alongside director Lee Daniels. The 'All I Want For Christmas is You' hitmaker is planning to bring her life story to television via an eight-part series, and she's been collaborating the writer behind the likes of 'Monster's Ball', 'Precious' and 'Empire'.
CELEBRITIES
uticaphoenix.net

‘It’s Always the Classy Shade for Me’: Mariah Carey Shuts

Everyone pretty much knows that Mariah Carey is the Queen of Christmas and as that time of year nears, Carey is gearing up for the festivities. Carey has two twin children, Monroe and Moroccan, with whom she brings in the holidays. But this year, seeing as though her ex-husband and father of her children, Nick Cannon, has welcomed four new children with three different women, fans want to know if Carey would allow the other children to be involved.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
cynopsis.com

11/29/21: Mariah Carey has something special for Apple TV+

Driven by new acquisitions, FETV is having its highest C3 rated quarter EVER in Total Day with multiple demos, including Households, Adults 35-64 and Women 18-49! FETV’s Total Day 4Q-to-date is up over 4Q20 +34% with Households,. +21% with Adults 25-54 and +18% with Adults 35-64. FETV currently ranks 39th...
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Mariah Carey Reflects on ‘Critical’ Relationship With ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’

All of us can be too critical of ourselves at times. The same can even be said for famous singer-songwriter Mariah Carey. There is really no denying just how successful Mariah Carey has been during her career in the entertainment industry. She was the first artist to ever have her first five singles reach number one on the Billboard Hot 100. But perhaps the song she is best known for now is her Christmas single “All I Want for Christmas Is You”. She is even referred to as the “Queen of Christmas”.
MUSIC
bakemag.com

Milk Bar collaborates with Mariah Carey on limited-edition cake

Milk Bar has partnered with pop music superstar Mariah Carey to celebrate her newest project, an Irish cream brand called Black Irish, with a cake inspired by her Black Irish salted caramel flavor. The cake will be available only on Monday, November 29 releasing at 2 pm EST through Milk...
CELEBRITIES
Shape Magazine

Mariah Carey's Dealbreaker In Relationships Is So On Brand

This story originally appeared on InStyle.com by Christopher Luu. It's time. Thanksgiving is in the rear-view and Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" is back on the airwaves — war on Christmas be damned. In a new interview, the reigning Queen of Christmas revealed that the festive season isn't just a major part of her all-encompassing business plan (she has a new special on Apple TV+ this year, of course), the holiday also plays into her dating life. During a chat with E! News' Daily Pop, Carey said that once upon a time, she dated someone who didn't get into the holiday spirit. Naturally, things didn't work out.
CELEBRITIES
Thrillist

Milk Bar & Mariah Carey Partner to Release Irish Cream-Inspired Cake

Earlier this month, Milk Bar introduced the first drop of its holiday series, a Thanksgiving croissant stuffed with tart cranberry sauce, tender roasted turkey, and savory gravy folded into a fresh herb-seasoned pastry dough. And while it quickly sold out online, the Holiday Lab is introducing another soon-to-be favorite with a little help from the queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy