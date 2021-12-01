ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts vs. Texans: Initial injury report for Week 13

 6 days ago
The Indianapolis Colts (6-6) and Houston Texans (2-9) released their initial injury reports on Wednesday ahead of the Week 13 matchup at NRG Stadium.

The Colts will be starting out the week with some big names on the injury report. Some are getting some rest while they deal with their injuries while others are in serious question to play against the Texans.

Here’s the initial injury report for the Colts in Week 13:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player Injury Wed. (12/1) Thur. (12/2) Fri. (12/3) Status

DT DeForest Buckner Knee/Foot DNP

TE Jack Doyle Knee DNP

C Ryan Kelly Knee DNP

LB Darius Leonard Knee/Wrist DNP

G Quenton Nelson Ankle DNP

S Andrew Sendejo Calf DNP

T Eric Fisher Knee LP

Notes

  • DT DeForest Buckner is in question for this week’s game after suffering a knee injury in Week 12. He was able to play through it but is still pretty banged up.
  • C Ryan Kelly, TE Jack Doyle and S Andrew Sendejo are new additions to the injury report.
  • G Quenton Nelson and LB Darius Leonard were able to play through their injuries in Week 12 so they are likely getting some rest to open the week.
  • S Khari Willis was designated to return from the injured reserve list on Wednesday.

Here’s a look at the initial injury report for the Texans in Week 13:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player Injury Wed. (12/1) Thur. (12/2) Fri. (12/3) Status

WR Danny Amendola Knee DNP

DB Terrence Brooks Hamstring DNP

WR Chris Conley Illness DNP

WR Brandin Cooks Illness DNP

RB David Johnson Illness/Thigh DNP

OL Justin McCray Concussion DNP

OL Cole Toner Illness DNP

DL DeMarcus Walker Hamstring DNP

QB Deshaun Watson Personal DNP

DL Jonathan Greenard Foot LP

DL Jacob Martin Shin LP

