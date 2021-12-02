ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

‘I was terrified’: Student shares experiences with binge drinking

By Editorial
Jambar
 4 days ago

Binge drinking had a traumatizing effect on one Youngstown State University student. The sophomore, who spoke to The Jambar on the condition of anonymity, shared her experience. “I remember drinking about seven, maybe eight mixed drinks, and after that, nothing,” she said. “I blacked out and don’t remember a...

thejambar.com

Comments / 0

 

Courier-Express

Thankful students share thoughts

SLIGO – Karen Paulden’s kindergarten class at Sligo Elementary School has shared their thoughts on what they are most thankful for this year. I am thankful for my family and pets. — Aleah Ashbaugh. I am thankful for Mom, Dad, Mackenzie, ShareBear, & Paige. — Crystal Barger. I am thankful...
SLIGO, PA
New University Newspaper

UCI’s Plastic Surgery Resident Students Share Their Experiences on Their Road to Becoming a Plastic Surgeon

UCI’s School of Medicine (SOM) has a renowned, highly-rated Department of Plastic Surgery that places an emphasis on novel methods of replacing damaged tissue. In this department, there are several resident students who have begun or are nearing the end of their academic journey in plastics. Two resident students, PGY-2 resident Eric Hines and PGY-3 resident Omotayo Arowojolu, sought to share their experiences with aspiring undergraduate students on the road to becoming plastic surgeons.
EDUCATION
Best Life

Never Spend This Long Going to the Bathroom, Doctor Warns

When nature calls, we must be quick to answer. Whether you get the call after a two-hour road trip or during your 10-minute train ride home, you know the feeling of relief that comes with arriving at the bathroom. But however you're relieving yourself, you're probably not putting a lot of thought into how long you spend doing so. According to doctors, if you're spending an unusual amount of time on the toilet, you might want to reevaluate your habits. Read on to learn more about the toilet time limit you need to keep in mind.
LIFESTYLE
EatThis

The #1 Worst Drink to Have After 50, Says Science

Your body will continue to change as you age, which means you'll continue to have different needs with each passing year. For example, your skin and bones will begin to change because you'll produce less collagen, and your heart health may change because your valves will begin to stiffen. It...
WEIGHT LOSS
thefreshtoast.com

This Sleep Disorder Has Been Associated With Depression

This disorder has also been linked with increased blood pressure, increasing the odds of heart attacks and other forms of cardiovascular disease. There’s a lot of things that can go wrong with your sleep. About 70 million Americans suffer from some sort of chronic sleep disorder, making it one of the most common and difficult to treat conditions in the country.
MENTAL HEALTH
stcc.edu

‘Dementia experience’ offers empathy lesson for STCC students

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Springfield Technical Community College students in two health science programs used a wheelchair, wore gloves, donned eyeglasses with obscured lenses, put on headphones and used other tools to get a sense of what it’s like to live with dementia. Students in the Occupational Therapy Assistant (OTA) and...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Daily Nebraskan

Student choreographers share their experience before Student Dance Project

After saving itself from elimination last year, the UNL dance program is continuing education while its students are hard at work to prove themselves to the community. On Dec. 3 and 4, the students of the Glenn Korff School of Music’s dance program will share their talents with the Lincoln community through their annual Student Dance Project. The shows on Friday and Saturday are both at 7:30 p.m. at the Temple Building.
LINCOLN, NE
Johns Hopkins Newsletter

Students share experiences obtaining flu vaccination amid nationwide nursing shortages

The University extended its initial deadline for flu vaccination to Dec. 3. The University announced last month that the deadline for submitting proof of flu vaccination would be extended to Dec. 3. Prior to the extension, affiliates had until Nov. 19 to upload proof of their vaccination to the Hopkins Vaccine Management System (VMS). This is the second year the University has mandated flu vaccinations. This year, nationwide nursing shortages have made flu vaccinations more difficult to obtain around the country.
EDUCATION
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Warn Experts

Catching coronavirus is bad enough, but what if the symptoms never stop? Long COVID can affect anyone, and those it has are often called Long Haulers. "There's a variety of presentations that people can have. And this is ranging from those that were hospitalized to those that were even not hospitalized at all," says Dr. Natalia Covarrubias-Eckardt in a Providence presentation. Why? "We have no clue, so everybody's different and everyone's presentation is different, which is why this is a really interesting syndrome. Some people have that just for a couple of days. Some don't get it at all, whereas others are still fighting with it when they were first diagnosed back when the COVID first hit us. And we're still learning about why this happens. There are some theories that it's an immune response and inflammatory response, and some people have higher inflammatory responses to the virus than other patients, but we still don't know a hundred percent." What we do know are the symptoms. Read on to hear about some of the most common—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Republic Monitor

Diabetes: Watch Out For These Two Signs of High Blood Sugar When You Pee

Anyone with either type 1 or type 2 diabetes will experience hyperglycemia in which blood sugar levels would go at dangerously high levels for long periods. The National Health Services advise people experiencing hyperglycemia to immediately seek medical care. So how do you know that you have high blood sugar levels? Experts say two symptoms can be observed when using the toilet.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
themanual.com

How to Lower Blood Pressure Without Medication

High blood pressure, or hypertension, is a serious condition as it is a major risk factor for stroke and heart disease. Defined as having a systolic pressure (the top number) greater than 130 mmHg or a diastolic pressure (bottom number) greater than 80 mmHg, hypertension is a multifactorial disease, with risk factors ranging from stress and genetics to a high-sodium diet and obesity.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Best Life

If You Drink This Beverage Often, Get Your Kidneys Checked, New Study Says

Maintaining a healthy diet is as much about watching what you drink as it is what you eat. But while the risks of overindulging in sugary sodas and juices or alcoholic beverages are well known, other less obvious items could also be affecting your health. And according to a new study, you could be doing some serious damage to your kidneys if you drink one popular beverage too often. Read on to see what you might want to keep out of your cup.
DRINKS
EatThis

The #1 Cause of Depression, According to Science

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's 2019 National Health Interview Survey, 4.7 percent of adults over the age of 18 experience regular feelings of depression, with about 1 out of every 6 adults will have depression at some time in their life. While everyone experiences sadness on occasion, how is depression different, who is most likely to get it and what is the number one cause? Read on to learn everything you need to know about depression—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
MENTAL HEALTH

