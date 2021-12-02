‘Employers, what do you want from us?’

U.S. states vary widely in how well they are adapting to their aging populations, according to a new Milbank Quarterly article that ranks states based on an index measuring societal aging. The index tracks state support for successful aging at the population level across five domains: (1) Productivity and Engagement, (2) Security, (3) Equity, (4) Cohesion, and (5) Well-being. The highest-ranked states in 2017 were Vermont, Hawaii, Iowa, Colorado, and New Hampshire, and the lowest-ranked states were Louisiana, Arkansas, Kentucky, West Virginia, and Mississippi. Mississippi, South Carolina, Iowa, Arizona, and Delaware had the greatest improvement in their ranking over the period of 2003 to 2017. Louisiana saw the greatest decline, starting in 2010. The findings are published in the Milbank Quarterly.
