‘Employers, what do you want from us?’

It was only two years ago when companies large and small around the globe were looking toward a bright future. March 2020 brought shutdown orders across the nation which brought the economy to a screeching halt. Over the past 18 months of trying to beat back the COVID-19 pandemic, a cosmic shift quietly happened across the world and our economy. The COVID-19 pandemic gave people an opportunity to pause and think about what matters most in their personal and professional lives and whether they were fulfilling the dream they had for themselves and their families. As we can all see now, the resounding answer was no.

WILMINGTON, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO