ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

‘Employers, what do you want from us?’

By Editorial
Jambar
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe goal for almost every student after graduation is to enter their field — but the landscape of professionalism is changing. Jake Protivnak, the graduate program director of the counseling masters program at Youngstown State University, said there are different kinds of expectations in the workplace today compared to when he...

thejambar.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Delaware Online | The News Journal

Employees ask: 'Where do I go from here?' Employers respond: 'Stick with us and upskill.' | Opinion

It was only two years ago when companies large and small around the globe were looking toward a bright future. March 2020 brought shutdown orders across the nation which brought the economy to a screeching halt. Over the past 18 months of trying to beat back the COVID-19 pandemic, a cosmic shift quietly happened across the world and our economy. The COVID-19 pandemic gave people an opportunity to pause and think about what matters most in their personal and professional lives and whether they were fulfilling the dream they had for themselves and their families. As we can all see now, the resounding answer was no.
WILMINGTON, DE
Fast Company

4 things employers do that undermine employee trust

At a fundamental level, trust is the belief that someone will follow through on commitments. The reason that trust is crucial is that it extends the time horizon over which you are willing to settle up with others. Without trust, every interaction needs to be an even exchange in the moment. As the level of trust increases, you’re willing to put in more effort in the moment, knowing that things will even out in the long run.
ECONOMY
theeastcountygazette.com

Legislators Want to Bless Americans $200 and $400 Before Holiday

If the Illinois House of Representatives passes this legislation, single taxpayers could receive a $200 check. Precisely, single filers earning less than $75,000 could be given a $200 payment as Republican lawmakers are pushing it. Also, couples who earn under $150,000 are qualified for $400. The proposal is purported to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
State
California State
Youngstown, OH
Health
City
Youngstown, OH
Youngstown, OH
Education
City
California, OH
Local
Ohio Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#Internships#Remote Working#Ysu
24/7 Wall St.

These Are The 26 Jobs You Are Most Likely to Quit

Americans are leaving their jobs in record numbers. In a continuation of what has been dubbed “The Great Resignation”, some 4.4 million Americans quit their jobs in September 2021, an all-time high that broke the previous record of 4.3 million set just one month earlier.  Experts speculate that the broad trend is attributable to the […]
JOBS
showmeprogress.com

What do you tell the children?

Brandon does get things done. Congress passed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act), a once-in-a-generation investment in our nation’s infrastructure and competitiveness. For far too long, Washington policymakers have celebrated “infrastructure week” without ever agreeing to build infrastructure. The President promised to work across the aisle to deliver results and rebuild our crumbling infrastructure. After the President put forward his plan to do exactly that and then negotiated a deal with Members of Congress from both parties, this historic legislation is moving to his desk for signature.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Jambar

COVID-19 detected in on-campus dorm

Though cases of COVID-19 on campus have been decreasing, Youngstown State University announced Wednesday that there have been increased levels of COVID-19 detected in Kilcawley House. For the week of Nov. 21, YSU reported 22 cases, including 19 students living off campus and three employees. There were no reported cases...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Marketing
susqcoindy.com

Employers implement vaccine mandates

As the COVID-19 pandemic approaches its two-year mark, some local employers are implementing requirements that workers be vaccinated as part of their terms of employment. Barnes-Kasson CEO Sara Adornato said the hospital has instituted a COVID-19 vaccination mandate that is in line with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services requirement for health care facilities to “require staff vaccinations as a condition of participation in the Medicare & Medicaid programs.”
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
Jambar

Campus residency numbers on the decline

Campus residency numbers continue to decline, reflecting a national increase in college students commuting to classes. According to the Youngstown State University Preliminary 14th Day Enrollment, the number of college students that were living in on-campus housing was 6% of students in 2020. Most YSU students — 90% out of...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
MedicalXpress

New index tracks US state progress on promoting the health and well-being of older populations for the first time

U.S. states vary widely in how well they are adapting to their aging populations, according to a new Milbank Quarterly article that ranks states based on an index measuring societal aging. The index tracks state support for successful aging at the population level across five domains: (1) Productivity and Engagement, (2) Security, (3) Equity, (4) Cohesion, and (5) Well-being. The highest-ranked states in 2017 were Vermont, Hawaii, Iowa, Colorado, and New Hampshire, and the lowest-ranked states were Louisiana, Arkansas, Kentucky, West Virginia, and Mississippi. Mississippi, South Carolina, Iowa, Arizona, and Delaware had the greatest improvement in their ranking over the period of 2003 to 2017. Louisiana saw the greatest decline, starting in 2010. The findings are published in the Milbank Quarterly.
PUBLIC HEALTH
13newsnow.com

'Boomerang employees' making presence felt in job market

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The U.S. job market continues to slowly recover from last year's coronavirus recession. More people are starting to go back to work, whether that be to their previous job or a new one. They're being dubbed "boomerang employees." "For whatever reason, during the pandemic, they resigned or...
ECONOMY
Jambar

YSU engineering students help renovate local stream

Last spring, the Little Squaw Creek Stream Renovation project was brought to Youngstown State University engineering students in the Civil and Construction Engineering Technology program. A second phase of the project has been announced to take place next spring, following a $200,000 grant. Robert Korenic, associate professor and program coordinator...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy