Mississippi State

Maritime Partners Acquires Portfolio of Vessels from Mississippi Company

By Site Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMETAIRIE — Metairie-based Maritime Partners LLC, through its managed funds, has acquired a diversified portfolio of more than 1,000 marine vessels operating on bareboat charter from Mississippi-based J. Russell Flowers Inc. and its affiliates. JRF’s fleet includes a variety of towboats, tank barges, hopper barges and deck barges. With...

