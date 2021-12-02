ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North American U19 Teams Pitch-Up in Dubai

By 12.02.2021 - Alex Goff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo mostly-US teams are competing in the Dubai 7s International U19 bracket in the UAE this weekend. Both the North American Lions and the North American Barbarians opened up their play early in the morning US time. Both teams normally draw from the USA and Canada, but COVID travel restrictions between...

AFP

England must defy Ashes history to survive Australia's 'Gabbatoir'

England haven't won a Test at Brisbane's 'Gabbatoir' since 1986 and will need to conquer those psychological demons to avoid another potentially fatal start to their Ashes campaign on Wednesday. But there is a glimmer of hope for Joe Root's men, despite their notoriously poor record at the formidable Gabba ground, where England have claimed just two Test victories since the end of World War II. It comes courtesy of India, who pulled off a stunning three-wicket upset in January, snapping Australia's undefeated red-ball streak in the Queensland capital stretching back to 1988. "Look at that India team that won at the Gabba. They were a long way from their first-choice XI but they had no fear," skipper Root said ahead of his departure for Australia.
WORLD

