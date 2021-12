The weather is getting chillier (well, some days, at least) and the action inside the rink is heating up. It's a smidge over a month into the 2021-22 NHL season and things have been anything but quiet across the league's 32 teams. Jack Eichel was finally able to leave Western New York and get the surgery he desperately needed to continue his NHL career. Alex Ovechkin continues his ascension as the game's greatest all-time scorer. And teams that were supposed to be on top are on the bottom and those expected to be in the basement are living in the penthouse.

