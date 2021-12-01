Yik Yak Dilemma

We’re used to seeing a whole lot of filler on Selling Sunset, but it’s usually in the faces, not in the episode itself. Though late in the season, this seems more like a bridge to the later part of whatever will happen than advancing the story itself. Instead, I’m left to wonder about braids mostly. How much does this show spend on braids? Why do all of the women have them, and why are they always asymmetrical? Did they get the same artist who did all of Khaleesi’s on Game of Thrones? Who has the worst braid, and why is it Davina? Who has the best braid, and why is it no one? Just braids, braids, braids. What do you call a group of white women who all have one giant braid each? A Groupon, obviously.

