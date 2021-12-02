ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marilyn Manson Loses One of His Grammy Nominations Related to Kanye West

By Philip Trapp
 4 days ago
This week, Marilyn Manson was deprived of one of the two Grammy Award nominations he initially received for his work on Donda, Kanye West's latest album. West, the hip-hop artist who recently changed his legal name to just Ye, has served as Manson's only portal to the public eye in 2021....

Related
New Haven Register

Grammy Chief on Marilyn Manson Nom: Academy ‘Won’t Restrict’ Eligible Submissions

The Recording Academy’s CEO Harvey Mason Jr. has addressed how the organization views the controversial Grammy nominations announced on Tuesday, which include Marilyn Manson and Louis C.K. who have been accused of sexual abuse or misconduct, in a new interview with The Wrap. Mason said the organization “won’t restrict the people who can submit their material for consideration.”
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Kanye West, Baby Keem & Lil Nas X Almost Missed Out On Major Grammy Nominations

Hip Hop’s presence was felt when the nominees for the 2022 Grammy Awards were announced on Tuesday (November 23). Kanye West, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat — who was the second most-nominated artist with eight nods — all earned a spot in the prestigious Album of the Year race, while Baby Keem and Saweetie are among those up for Best New Artist.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Taylor Swift and St. Vincent Are Dropped as Grammy Nominees for Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Sour’ Interpolation

Taylor Swift will not be going to the podium, after all, if Olivia Rodigo’s “Sour” beats Swift’s own “Evermore” for album of the year at the Grammys. Not that she probably would have, but she could have, up until now. Swift was originally listed as a nominee for Rodrigo’s album due to an interpolation on the latter artist’s album, but the Recording Academy has now updated its list of nominees and excluded several names that previously were listed. Also no longer nominated for being part of Rodrigo’s “Sour” songwriting team in the nominations list are St. Vincent, aka Annie Clark, and...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kanye West and Taylor Swift were added to Grammy nominations list at the last minute

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, and Taylor Swift were added as top Grammy nominees just one day before the official nominations were announced. On Monday (22 November), the organisation behind the awards decided that the top categories would be expanded from eight nominees to 10. According to the New York Times, this move led to stars like Ye, Swift, Lil Nas X, and Abba being added to the lists of top awards. The expansion was made across four of the big categories including Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist.During the live webcast,...
CELEBRITIES
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Shenseea Receives Grammy Nomination For Features on Kanye West Album

Dancehall artiste Shenseea is nominated for her first Grammy award for her features on Kanye West's album. The Recording Academy announced the nominations for the 64th Grammy Awards on November 23. Kanye West's 2021 album, Donda, received five nominations including one in the prestigious Album of the Year category. By virtue of the new Grammy rules, which were announced earlier this year, Shenseea's two features on Donda automatically earn her a Grammy nomination as well.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Ye (Kanye West) Returns to the Grammy Forefront With Five Nominations

Billboard takes a look at how hip-hop will be represented at the 64th annual Grammy Awards in 2022. Next year, the 64th annual Grammy Awards will be a battle royale between some of the biggest names in the music industry. Though singer Jon Baptise reigns supreme with a staggering 11 nominations, it’s the rap field that may serve as the most contentious clash, with a number of A-listers nominated. On Tuesday afternoon (Nov. 23), Kanye West, Drake, J. Cole, and more dominated the rap categories, with West walking away with five nominations, most for his latest album DONDA.
MUSIC
Primetimer

The Grammys expanded the top categories 24 hours before nominations announcement, benefitting Kanye West, Taylor Swift, Abba and Lil Nas X

"The organization behind the Grammy Awards decided at a meeting on Monday — just 24 hours before this year’s nominees were announced — that the top categories should expand to 10 nominees from eight, a last-minute move that added stars like Kanye West, Taylor Swift, Abba and Lil Nas X to the existing slate of potential winners," reports The New York Times' Ben Sisario and Joe Coscarelli. "When the nominations were revealed on a live webcast the next morning, Harvey Mason Jr., the chief executive of Recording Academy, hailed the surprise shift as a way 'to make room for more music, more artists and more genres, and to embrace the spirit of inclusion.' But among the added names were some of pop’s biggest stars and people who were already on the ballot elsewhere. For album of the year, the two contenders added to the ballot were Swift’s Evermore and West’s Donda,”joining titles by Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, Doja Cat, H.E.R., Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X and Jon Batiste."
CELEBRITIES
Spin

Marilyn Manson Removed From Grammys’ Best Rap Song Category

This year’s Grammy nominations caused a stir when comedians Louis C.K. and Dave Chappelle, rapper DaBaby and musician Marilyn Manson were all nominated. This year alone, Manson was accused of sexual abuse by many women. Today, Manson was removed from the Best Rap Song category, according to the New York Times, which was for his contribution as a credited songwriter and featured artist on Kanye West’s Donda.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

The Recording Academy Withdrawals Marilyn Manson’s Nomination For Best Rap Song

Considering all of the controversies and allegations surrounding Marilyn Manson this year, his Grammy nominations came as a surprise. Manson was featured on Kanye West’s most recent album Donda, which was nominated for Best Rap Album and Album of the Year. Initially, the Recording Academy’s CEO said that they “won’t look back at people’s history, we won’t look at their criminal record, we won’t look at anything other than the legality within our rules of, is this recording for this work eligible based on date and other criteria.”
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

Grammy Nomination Snubs: Kacey Musgraves, Drake Left Out of Major Categories

Kacey Musgraves’ potential 2022 Grammy nominations made headlines last month when it emerged that the Recording Academy had decided that her latest release, star-crossed, wasn’t eligible in the country albums category. In the wake of that decision, which prompted a strongly worded letter from the president of Universal Music Group Nashville, Musgraves only scored two nominations, neither of which was for star-crossed as an album. Musgraves has won six Grammys over the course of her career, including album of the year in 2018. Other artists who fared worse than expected as the 2022 Grammy Awards nominations were announced today include Drake,...
MUSIC
ETOnline.com

Drake Withdraws His 2022 GRAMMY Nominations

Drake is not interested in winning a GRAMMY. The 35-year-old rapper has withdrawn his two 2022 GRAMMY nominations, ET can confirm. Drake was nominated for Best Rap Album for Certified Lover Boy and Best Rap Performance for his song, "Way 2 Sexy" (featuring Future and Young Thug). A source tells ET that the decision to withdraw his nominations was one that Drake and his management made, and that the Recording Academy honored his request.
MUSIC
GQMagazine

Drake’s War With the Grammys Continues

Drake’s longstanding feud with the Recording Academy has taken another dramatic turn. The man who once rapped “I could give two fucks ‘bout where the Grammys go” is now apparently withdrawing his pair of 2022 nominations for Certified Lover Boy (Best Rap Album) and “Way 2 Sexy” (Best Rap Performance). Per Variety, the exact reasoning is unknown, but there’s a fairly substantial history of the superstar expressing frustration with the Grammys.
CELEBRITIES
NYLON

Miley Cyrus & MGK Respond To Being Snubbed By The Grammys

The Grammy Awards are around the corner and they’re already off to a rocky start. The Recording Academy released its list of nominations for the 2022 ceremony, and though many wonderful artists were recognized, as always, others were snubbed. Amongst the forgotten were Miley Cyrus and Machine Gun Kelly, and based on their reactions it’s safe to say neither are too happy about it.
CELEBRITIES
