Animals

The 121st Christmas Bird Count in Caribbean-Bermuda

National Audubon Society
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough bird watching became increasingly popular during a global COVID-19 et var. pandemic particularly during lockdowns, there were a few casualties among some of the CBC circles. To borrow a phrase from the North American economic paradigm, when the United States sneezes, Caribbean tourism catches the flu. A casualty of the...

www.audubon.org

tucson.com

The Six Birds of Christmas

Despite my obsession with birds, my true love never gave me a partridge in a pear tree, let alone any of the five other birds mentioned in ‘The Twelve Days of Christmas’, a carol published in England 221-years-ago. Even a non-birder should find it interesting that half of the gifts immortalized in that old song are birds. If you share my curiosity, read on.
ANIMALS
Coastal View

December is for counting birds

In preparation for the upcoming Carpinteria Christmas Bird Count (CBC) on Dec. 18, I have set up my work computer by the dining room window so I can monitor which birds are coming to our bird feeders, bird bath and fountain. A male, Red-breasted Sapsucker swoops in. He dips his...
CARPINTERIA, CA
Earth & Sky

Audubon Christmas Bird Count starts December 14

The Audubon Society’s Christmas Bird Count, CBC for short, is one of the longest-running citizen science projects. It had a modest beginning on Christmas Day in 1900 and has since become a strong data gathering project to study bird population trends. This year’s count, the 122nd, runs from December 14, 2021 – January 5, 2022.
SCIENCE
kroxam.com

RYDELL NATIONAL WILDLIFE REFUGE HOSTING 7TH ANNUAL CHRISTMAS BIRD COUNT DEC. 17

Rydell and Glacial Ridge National Wildlife Refuges will be hosting their 7th Annual Christmas Bird Count on Friday, December 17th. This pubic event is administered by the National Audubon Society and is the longest-running citizen science bird project in the U.S. This year will mark the 122nd year of the Christmas Bird Count.
ANIMALS
royalcaribbeanblog.com

Why you should take a cruise to Bermuda

A green oasis alone in the Atlantic Ocean, Bermuda has been welcoming visitors for over 400 years. Its beautiful beaches, great outdoor activities, diverse food, and friendly people, make it a wonderful place to visit. With a variety of sailings from the northeast, it is a great option for cruisers....
TRAVEL
National Audubon Society

An Indigenous Alliance Rallies to Conserve the Summer Home of Millions of Birds

The Sayisi Dene and their Cree, Dene, and Inuit neighbors are surveying the remote avian habitats of the Seal River Watershed to help support their case for permanent protection. Each spring and fall, birders across North America enjoy the sight of White-crowned Sparrow, Blackpoll Warbler, and other migratory species making...
ANIMALS
The Spokesman-Review

Shi Shi the sea turtle makes steady improvement after rescue from Washington beach

DES MOINES, Wash. – Shi Shi the rescued sea turtle is back in the swim, making steady improvement toward good health and a hopeful release back to the wild. A green sea turtle, Shi Shi was near death when a Makah tribal member found the turtle Nov. 16, washed ashore on Shi Shi beach (pronounced Shy Shy). The turtle had been blown off course and would have died but for the quick thinking and caring of many people, from the tribe to federal agencies and several nonprofits.
WASHINGTON STATE
New York Post

‘Sharks are amassing’: Tracker shows great white sharks gathering on East Coast

A Twitter user recently raised the alarm by posting a screenshot of a tracker app showing about 100 sharks gathering in the Atlantic Ocean near the East Coast of the US. A platform user with the handle @punished_stu tweeted early Wednesday “sharks are amassing on the east coast” with an accompanying screenshot of about 100 sharks along the US coast line. The tweet went viral, garnering more than 6,000 retweets and 53,000 likes.
ANIMALS
National Audubon Society

Top 2021 Conservation Wins for Birds

Pledge to stand with Audubon to call on elected officials to listen to science and work towards climate solutions. This year our conservation leaders, bird advocates, college students, ambassadors, volunteers, and scientists accomplished amazing things. Through early-December, more than 170,000 of us contacted decision-makers more than 1,085,000 times on behalf of birds. All of the accomplishments listed below come from the hard work and dedication of our members, chapters, volunteers, and staff. We're very proud of what we have been able to accomplish together over the past 12 months.
ANIMALS
lonelyplanet.com

Getting around from beach to beach in Bermuda

On the tropical island of Bermuda, cars are regulated to one per household, and mopeds are the vehicle of choice, which definitely contributes to the leisurely pace of life on the island. Rental cars are not an option, so international visitors to Bermuda have traditionally used motorcycles or mopeds to...
WORLD
National Audubon Society

The 121st CBC in Canada

A total of 450 Christmas Bird Count (CBC) circles in Canada submitted results for the 121st, 19 fewer than last year. One circle on Saint Pierre and Miquelon was also welcomed back after a two-year hiatus. Many counts did not go ahead due to restrictions during the Covid-19 pandemic, although most counts were able to proceed with additional safety measures in place. Fourteen new circles were registered in 2020-21: Lacombe (AB), Ladysmith (BC), Hartland, Mount Carleton, New Jersey-Neguac, Nictau-Riley Brook, Perth-Andover, Plaster Rock, Red Bank-Sunny Corner, Southeast Upsalquitch, Springfield, Sussex (NB), and Val Marie (SK). The New Brunswick circles represent established counts that had not yet officially registered. Two additional previously registered circles were revived: St. Andrews (NB) and Torch Valley (SK).
ANIMALS
Hakai Magazine

Light from Ships Disorients, and Even Kills, Seabirds

Scientists have known since the 1970s that artificial lights at night pose a problem for seabirds. Trapped in the glow of bright lights shining from streetlights, cars, and buildings close to their breeding colonies, disoriented seabirds fly around until they fall to the ground exhausted, a phenomenon known as grounding. But new research led by Peter Ryan, an ornithologist at the University of Cape Town in South Africa, shows that far out at sea, the light from passing ships can have a similar, sometimes deadly, effect.
CARS
madison

Pakistan city beach brims with breeding sea turtles

Due to movement restrictions brought about by the global health crisis, beaches around the world have been quiet since last year. But sea turtles have taken the opportunity to return to their birthplaces in large numbers, reclaiming the once-polluted, now serene beaches to lay their eggs during the main September-November breeding season.
ANIMALS
AFP

Thousands of turtles lay eggs on Nicaraguan coast

Thousands of sea turtles laid their eggs on Nicaragua's coast over the weekend under the watchful eye of the army, which protects the nests from possible predators -- including humans. The olive ridley sea turtles (Lepidochelys olivacea) migrate for long distances to spawn between July and January in the Pacific coast wildlife refuges of La Flor and Chacocente, areas where the endangered species is protected against predators that plunder its nests. La Flor beach, in San Juan del Sur, is a tourist destination in southern Nicaragua. It is an ideal location for the olive ridley turtle to nest due to its tropical climate and warm waters, which encourage reproduction, according to environmentalists. The turtle species, which as an adult measures a little more than half a meter (1.5 feet) long and weighs about 38 kilograms (84 pounds), can lay about 90 eggs in 24 hours. The incubation process takes 40 to 70 days.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Jewish couple kicked off American Airlines flight for refusing to put prayer shawl on floor

A Jewish couple who were kicked off an American Airlines flight for refusing to store their sacred prayer shawl on the floor have filed a lawsuit against the airline.Roberto and Elana Birman, a couple in their 70s, were flying from Miami to New York on flight 322 in August when they claim the incident occurred.A flight attendant allegedly pulled Roberto’s Tallit bag, a 8.5 inch-by-8.5-inch clear plastic bag holding his prayer book and shawl, out from the overhead bin and asked who it belonged to.When the pair indicated it was theirs, the crew member allegedly threw the bag on his...
LIFESTYLE
mynews13.com

Family denied on board Carnival Cruise ship over negative COVID test

A Bay Area family who had planned on spending Thanksgiving holiday aboard a cruise ship had to find alternate plans when they were denied access on board. For Erica, Brett Gheesling and their two kids, a vacation in sunny Belize and surrounding countries is something they planned on for months.
PUBLIC HEALTH
cruisehive.com

Norwegian Cruise Line Guests Will Only Need a Single Pre-Cruise Test

Norwegian Cruise Line sends an update to guests with changes to the pre-cruise testing. A letter explains that the cruise line is streamlining its requirements with guests only needing a single pre-cruise test rather than a test at home and the terminal. Norwegian Cruise Line Pre-Cruse Test Changes. The cruise...
PUBLIC HEALTH

