Candy Cane Pom Wreath

The Archie McPhee Hamdy Canes are a peculiar take on the classic peppermint candy that will provide consumers young and old alike with a way to shake up their holiday traditions. The candy comes in packs of six red-and-white striped candy canes, which are infused with the flavor of a smoked ham that might be served during a Christmas or holiday celebration. The disguised design of the candy canes makes them appear as a conventional holiday treat and are perfect for being swapped out as a prank for unsuspecting family or friends to eat.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO