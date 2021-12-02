Candy Cane Pom Wreath

ROCKVILLE -- Christmas is coming early in Rockville this weekend. The Hideaway Bar is hosting the annual Candy Cane Parade on Saturday. The fun kicks off at 1:00 p.m. with a fire pit, marshmallow and hot dog roasting, hot chocolate, and crafts. Kids can drop off their letters and take pictures with Santa until 3:00 p.m.
Santa Claus is coming to Coffeyville's Candy Cane Lane. On Saturday, December 18th, Santa will make a trip from the North Pole down to Coffeyville to pass out hot cocoa and candy canes to all that visit him. In addition, the "Letters to Santa" box is open once again. Letters left in the box at 207 Evergreen Drive will be mailed to the North Pole.
Pillsbury has a new Candy Cane-flavored Sugar Cookie Dough, which will be available at stores throughout the holiday season. This is the first time they’ve had this flavor, but they’ve previously released Peppermint Sugar Cookie Dough.
Deliciously good fun awaits QC kids at the Candy Cane Hunt!. The Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department invites you to bring the kids down Friday to Riverside Park to search for some sweet treats and get a prize for each candy cane they find. “Special” candy canes will be sprinkled around the area of the hunt that can be redeemed at Pearl City Station for a special toy. Searchers will be broken up into groups of pre-K through first grade and second through fourth grade.
The Archie McPhee Hamdy Canes are a peculiar take on the classic peppermint candy that will provide consumers young and old alike with a way to shake up their holiday traditions. The candy comes in packs of six red-and-white striped candy canes, which are infused with the flavor of a smoked ham that might be served during a Christmas or holiday celebration. The disguised design of the candy canes makes them appear as a conventional holiday treat and are perfect for being swapped out as a prank for unsuspecting family or friends to eat.
No messy frosting required for these candy cane sugar cookies. It wouldn’t be Christmas without some holiday baking! Instead of frosting your sugar cookies, shape them! The kids will have fun rolling out “dough snakes,” and, they won’t get messy with frosting. Heather Smith shares how to turn your basic...
GRANITE CITY — The holiday season arrived in a big way on Saturday as the inaugural Candy Cane Parade and Winter Wonderland Festival came to town in Granite City. Santa didn’t have to check his list twice to know that hundreds of good boys and girls were lining the city’s streets to catch tossed goodies and marvel at the colorful Candy Cane Parade entries.
SMITHVILLE — The city of Smithville’s Parks and Recreation Department will hold a Candy Cane Quest at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, in Heritage Park, located off Main Street. The event is free and open to the public. “Santa and his reindeer dropped candy canes on the ball fields at...
The Candy Cane Revue tradition is back for 2021--and it's bigger and better than ever. This December, the Chetco Pelican Players present The Candy Cane Revue, a family-friendly holiday show at the Chetco Playhouse. This year's revue will feature live musical acts, local dancers, comedy skits, Santa Claus--and maybe even a visit from some Sugar Plum Fairies.
FESTIVE STREET—A“Candy Cane Lane” sign is posted above the street signs on Waverly Avenue in Camarillo. The neighborhood is known locally as a place where residents go all out with decorations during the holidays.
Fifteen thousand dollars in prizes will be awarded tonight during the 18th annual Candy Cane Cash drawing. The event will be 5-8 p.m. at Chisholm Trail Expo Center. The drawings will start at 7 p.m. “For the last six weeks, more than 40 merchants have been handing out Candy Cane...
Niagara University’s Levesque Institute for Civic Engagement and its College of Education have teamed up with Old Falls Street USA to transform the three-block entertainment district into “Candy Cane Story Lane.” For the month of December, children and their families can take a self-guided stroll along the path to read Gregg and Evan Spiridellis’ charming story “Are You Grumpy Santa?” On Saturdays, those who answer questions about the story will receive a free treat courtesy of Bryce’s Snack Trailer.
Enid’s Candy Cane Cash event is on Tuesday, and participants are urged to continue to collect their tickets until 2 p.m. that day — then get them in order with plans to attend the drawing at Chisholm Trail Expo Center that evening. Merchants have been collecting the other half of...
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- How about exploring a Christmas tree and holiday wonderland, for a good cause?. The Candy Cane House in Henderson boasts more than 49 themed trees and 18,000 lights. Every room is themed to match the lights, such as the "candy cane room" with all red and white lights, the "classic Christmas room" with elves, green and red lights, and the "gingerbread tree."
McCoy True Value is the site of the 2021 Drive-Thru Santa and Candy Cane Lane today, where guests can visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus from the safety of their cars. Guests are encouraged to wear their favorite holiday pajamas and bring hot chocolate as well as write letters to Santa with a return address, and the Noon Lions will be taking donations for The Helping Hand of Warren County. The event will take place from 10am to noon at McCoy True Value’s parking lot. Visitors should enter from 1st Street. For more information, click below.
SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Ben Gardner is the 88-year-old man bringing the Christmas spirit to Salyersville in a big way. ”This is Candy Cane Lane,” he said. “It was started by the wife and I after I retired in the mid 90′s, and as you can see, its kind of got out of hand since then.”
