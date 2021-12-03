22 TikTok-recommended products that actually make great presents

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. If you were wondering how much more useful an Instant Pot could possibly be, well, say hello to the Instant Pot Duo Crisp. It’s a combination pressure cooker that also comes with an air fryer lid, giving it nearly 11 different functions all in one device. It can sauté, slow cook, pressure cook, make yogurt, steam, sterilize, warm food, roast, bake, air fry and dehydrate. Over 21,000 five-star reviews on Amazon tell us that a lot of people love this all-in-one kitchen wonder.
