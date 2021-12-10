ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 14 Best Holiday Deals From Costco's December Coupon Book

Whether you're shopping for holiday decor , hosting supplies, gifts or other seasonal needs , you can find it all at Costco. And from now through Dec. 24, Costco is offering incredible deals on items to host a holiday party and to give as gifts to everyone on your list.

Here are some of the best holiday deals you can get at Costco this month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26yqls_0dDChsZG00

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS 41mm

The 41mm Series 7 Apple Watch retails for $399.99 on Apple's website, and this month you'll get an additional $10 off Costco's already discounted price. It's a gift that's sure to please almost anyone on your holiday list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xH42W_0dDChsZG00

Samsung Galaxy S7 FE 12.4-Inch Tablet

This Samsung tablet is marked down $100 from now through Christmas Eve. A keyboard and S Pen are included in the price. Your tech-savvy friend or family member would be happy to unwrap this gift.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UyvZK_0dDChsZG00

iRobot Roomba i8+ Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum With Automatic Dirt Disposal

Give someone you love a break from housecleaning. This Roomba vacuum even empties itself, so your gift recipient can go months without needing to worry about keeping their floors clean.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CrKGZ_0dDChsZG00

Ubio Labs 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand

  • Regular price: $39.99
  • Sale price: $24.99

This charging stand can charge a phone and wireless earbuds at the same time. It's an ideal gift for the multitasker on your list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JOesz_0dDChsZG00

Ninja Foodi Smart 5-in-1 Indoor Grill and Smart Cook System

A great gift for a home chef, this Ninja can grill, air crisp, bake, roast and dehydrate. It's currently marked down $40.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1901ZL_0dDChsZG00

Braun Series 9 Shaver with Clean and Charge System

Shopping for the man who has everything? Consider this Braun shaving set, which can be used for wet or dry shaves and fully charges in five minutes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M5RJS_0dDChsZG00

Keurig K-Supreme Plus C Single Serve Coffee Maker

  • Regular price: $134.99
  • Sale price: $99.99

This Keurig coffee maker comes with 15 K-Cup pods, a water filter + handle and a universal reusable coffee filter. It would make a great gift for a coffee lover.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sc82T_0dDChsZG00

The Fruit Company Classic 5-Box Holiday Tower

  • Regular price: $49.99
  • Sale price: $39.99

This holiday tower makes a great gift, it and looks way more expensive than $40. It includes pears, apples, chocolate-covered cherries, pomegranate truffles and toffee crunch truffles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mB10V_0dDChsZG00

Round Brilliant 8.00 ctw VS2 Clarity, I Color Diamond 14kt Gold Tennis Bracelet

If you're looking to splurge on that special someone, this gift is sure to dazzle. This diamond tennis bracelet is marked down $1,500. It's available in white gold and yellow gold.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04AI1k_0dDChsZG00

Party Snacks

  • Traditional Chex Mix, 40-ounce bag: $2.10 off
  • Terra Classic Sea Salt Chips, 18-ounce bag: $2.20 off (warehouse only)
  • Snack Factory Organic Pretzel Crisps, 28-ounce bag: $3 off (warehouse only)
  • Phillips Crab Cake Minis, 36-count bag: $5 off (warehouse only)
  • Bibigo Chicken Potstickers, 4.2-pound bag: $4 off (warehouse only)

Stock up on snacks and appetizers, so you'll be ready to host any holiday gatherings.

