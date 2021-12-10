The 14 Best Holiday Deals From Costco’s December Coupon Book

Whether you're shopping for holiday decor , hosting supplies, gifts or other seasonal needs , you can find it all at Costco. And from now through Dec. 24, Costco is offering incredible deals on items to host a holiday party and to give as gifts to everyone on your list.

Here are some of the best holiday deals you can get at Costco this month.

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS 41mm

Regular price: $389.99

$389.99 Sale price: $379.99

The 41mm Series 7 Apple Watch retails for $399.99 on Apple's website, and this month you'll get an additional $10 off Costco's already discounted price. It's a gift that's sure to please almost anyone on your holiday list.

Samsung Galaxy S7 FE 12.4-Inch Tablet

Regular price: $599.99

$599.99 Sale price: $499.99

This Samsung tablet is marked down $100 from now through Christmas Eve. A keyboard and S Pen are included in the price. Your tech-savvy friend or family member would be happy to unwrap this gift.

iRobot Roomba i8+ Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum With Automatic Dirt Disposal

Regular price: $699.99

$699.99 Sale price: $579.99

Give someone you love a break from housecleaning. This Roomba vacuum even empties itself, so your gift recipient can go months without needing to worry about keeping their floors clean.

Ubio Labs 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand

Regular price: $39.99

$39.99 Sale price: $24.99

This charging stand can charge a phone and wireless earbuds at the same time. It's an ideal gift for the multitasker on your list.

Ninja Foodi Smart 5-in-1 Indoor Grill and Smart Cook System

Regular price: $189.99

$189.99 Sale price: $149.99

A great gift for a home chef, this Ninja can grill, air crisp, bake, roast and dehydrate. It's currently marked down $40.

Braun Series 9 Shaver with Clean and Charge System

Regular price: $199.99

$199.99 Sale price: $159.99

Shopping for the man who has everything? Consider this Braun shaving set, which can be used for wet or dry shaves and fully charges in five minutes.

Keurig K-Supreme Plus C Single Serve Coffee Maker

Regular price: $134.99

$134.99 Sale price: $99.99

This Keurig coffee maker comes with 15 K-Cup pods, a water filter + handle and a universal reusable coffee filter. It would make a great gift for a coffee lover.

The Fruit Company Classic 5-Box Holiday Tower

Regular price: $49.99

$49.99 Sale price: $39.99

This holiday tower makes a great gift, it and looks way more expensive than $40. It includes pears, apples, chocolate-covered cherries, pomegranate truffles and toffee crunch truffles.

Round Brilliant 8.00 ctw VS2 Clarity, I Color Diamond 14kt Gold Tennis Bracelet

Regular price: $8,499.99

$8,499.99 Sale price: $6,999.99

If you're looking to splurge on that special someone, this gift is sure to dazzle. This diamond tennis bracelet is marked down $1,500. It's available in white gold and yellow gold.

Party Snacks

Stock up on snacks and appetizers, so you'll be ready to host any holiday gatherings.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : The 14 Best Holiday Deals From Costco’s December Coupon Book