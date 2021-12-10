The 14 Best Holiday Deals From Costco’s December Coupon Book
Whether you're shopping for holiday decor , hosting supplies, gifts or other seasonal needs , you can find it all at Costco. And from now through Dec. 24, Costco is offering incredible deals on items to host a holiday party and to give as gifts to everyone on your list.
Here are some of the best holiday deals you can get at Costco this month.
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS 41mm
- Regular price: $389.99
- Sale price: $379.99
The 41mm Series 7 Apple Watch retails for $399.99 on Apple's website, and this month you'll get an additional $10 off Costco's already discounted price. It's a gift that's sure to please almost anyone on your holiday list.
Samsung Galaxy S7 FE 12.4-Inch Tablet
- Regular price: $599.99
- Sale price: $499.99
This Samsung tablet is marked down $100 from now through Christmas Eve. A keyboard and S Pen are included in the price. Your tech-savvy friend or family member would be happy to unwrap this gift.
iRobot Roomba i8+ Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum With Automatic Dirt Disposal
- Regular price: $699.99
- Sale price: $579.99
Give someone you love a break from housecleaning. This Roomba vacuum even empties itself, so your gift recipient can go months without needing to worry about keeping their floors clean.
Ubio Labs 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand
- Regular price: $39.99
- Sale price: $24.99
This charging stand can charge a phone and wireless earbuds at the same time. It's an ideal gift for the multitasker on your list.
Ninja Foodi Smart 5-in-1 Indoor Grill and Smart Cook System
- Regular price: $189.99
- Sale price: $149.99
A great gift for a home chef, this Ninja can grill, air crisp, bake, roast and dehydrate. It's currently marked down $40.
Braun Series 9 Shaver with Clean and Charge System
- Regular price: $199.99
- Sale price: $159.99
Shopping for the man who has everything? Consider this Braun shaving set, which can be used for wet or dry shaves and fully charges in five minutes.
Keurig K-Supreme Plus C Single Serve Coffee Maker
- Regular price: $134.99
- Sale price: $99.99
This Keurig coffee maker comes with 15 K-Cup pods, a water filter + handle and a universal reusable coffee filter. It would make a great gift for a coffee lover.
The Fruit Company Classic 5-Box Holiday Tower
- Regular price: $49.99
- Sale price: $39.99
This holiday tower makes a great gift, it and looks way more expensive than $40. It includes pears, apples, chocolate-covered cherries, pomegranate truffles and toffee crunch truffles.
Round Brilliant 8.00 ctw VS2 Clarity, I Color Diamond 14kt Gold Tennis Bracelet
- Regular price: $8,499.99
- Sale price: $6,999.99
If you're looking to splurge on that special someone, this gift is sure to dazzle. This diamond tennis bracelet is marked down $1,500. It's available in white gold and yellow gold.
Party Snacks
- Traditional Chex Mix, 40-ounce bag: $2.10 off
- Terra Classic Sea Salt Chips, 18-ounce bag: $2.20 off (warehouse only)
- Snack Factory Organic Pretzel Crisps, 28-ounce bag: $3 off (warehouse only)
- Phillips Crab Cake Minis, 36-count bag: $5 off (warehouse only)
- Bibigo Chicken Potstickers, 4.2-pound bag: $4 off (warehouse only)
Stock up on snacks and appetizers, so you'll be ready to host any holiday gatherings.
