ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Lisa Cockburn: Worcester Warriors Women sign Scotland international

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorcester Warriors Women have signed Scotland prop Lisa Cockburn from Durham Sharks on an undisclosed contract. The 28-year-old joins international team-mates Lyndsay O'Donnell...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Scotland rugby international Siobhan Cattigan dies aged 26

Scotland international Siobhan Cattigan has died aged 26, Scottish Rugby has announced.The back row, who won 19 caps for her country, died on Friday, with her club Stirling describing it as a “tragic passing”.A statement from the governing body read: “Scottish Rugby is deeply saddened to hear Scotland international Siobhan Cattigan has died.“The thoughts of all our people and players go out to Siobhan’s family and many team-mates at Stirling County and Scotland at this incredibly difficult time.“Specialist Scottish Rugby employees are now providing ongoing support to those most closely affected.”A statement from Stirling added: “It’s with a heavy...
WORLD
The Independent

Luca Brecel relishes ‘special’ achievement after sinking Kyren Wilson to reach UK Championship final

Belgium’s Luca Brecel compiled four centuries to sink Kyren Wilson and become the first player from continental Europe to reach the UK Championship final in YorkThe 26-year-old rose to the biggest match of his career in spectacular fashion, starting with a 130 clearance and rounding off a 6-4 win with a showboating 112.Wilson, installed as favourite after beating Ronnie O’Sullivan in the last eight, grabbed a century of his own in the second frame but could make little impression in the face of such an onslaught from the world number 40.“It feels incredible to put up a performance like that...
SPORTS
AFP

Bodyline to Invincibles and Botham - five great Ashes series

England and Australia begin the latest edition of the Ashes at Brisbane on Wednesday with the visitors looking to wrestle back the urn. AFP Sport looks at five of the most memorable series between cricket's oldest enemies, a rivalry which stretches back to 1882: Australia retained the urn as holders despite the series being drawn for the first time since 1972, with Steve Smith grabbing headlines on his return from a ball-tampering ban by excelling in the face of taunting English crowds.
SPORTS
BBC

Premiership: Newcastle Falcons v Worcester Warriors (Fri)

Venue: Kingston Park Date: Friday, 26 November Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website. Newcastle have England quartet Adam Radwan, Trevor Davison, Jamie Blamire and Callum Chick back for Friday night's visit of Worcester Warriors. But only winger Radwan and...
RUGBY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Warriors#Premier 15s#Worcester Warriors Women#Durham Sharks
BBC

Scotland v Ukraine: Lisa Evans ready for 'really physical' World Cup qualifier

Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Friday, 26 November Kick-off: 19:35 GMT. Coverage: Watch on BBC Alba & iPlayer; listen on BBC Radio Scotland; TV, radio and text coverage on BBC Sport website & app. Scotland forward Lisa Evans is expecting a "scrappy, really physical" contest with Ukraine on Friday. However,...
SPORTS
BBC

Murray McCallum: Worcester Warriors sign Glasgow's ex-Edinburgh prop

Worcester Warriors have signed Glasgow Warriors' Scotland prop Murray McCallum on an 18-month deal from 1 January until the end of the 2022-23 season. The three-times capped international, 25, has worked previously with Warriors director of rugby Alan Solomons during his time in charge of Edinburgh. McCallum was with Glasgow...
RUGBY
olympics.com

Scotland's men and women finals bound at 2021 European Curling Championships

It was business as usual for Bruce Mouat's Scotland at the 2021 European Curling Championships in Lillehammer. Just 24 hours after defeating Norway in their final round-robin match, the Scots soared to victory again against the hosts in the semi-finals 9-3. From the outset Mouat, Grant Hardie, Bobby Lammie and...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
AFP

England must defy Ashes history to survive Australia's 'Gabbatoir'

England haven't won a Test at Brisbane's 'Gabbatoir' since 1986 and will need to conquer those psychological demons to avoid another potentially fatal start to their Ashes campaign on Wednesday. But there is a glimmer of hope for Joe Root's men, despite their notoriously poor record at the formidable Gabba ground, where England have claimed just two Test victories since the end of World War II. It comes courtesy of India, who pulled off a stunning three-wicket upset in January, snapping Australia's undefeated red-ball streak in the Queensland capital stretching back to 1988. "Look at that India team that won at the Gabba. They were a long way from their first-choice XI but they had no fear," skipper Root said ahead of his departure for Australia.
WORLD
offsiderulepodcast.com

The Offside Rule Women’s Football: The Raso effect, Kerrby’s ponderousness and Lisa Evans

Kait Borsay is joined by former Lioness, Sue Smith, and women’s football correspondent for Goal, Amee Ruszkai, to chat through the weekend’s WSL action, awards season and the internationals coming up. Should Arsenal have been given a second penalty instead of a free kick? Can Man City actually challenge for the third Champions League spot now? Who should win the upcoming Ballon D’Or? Plus we hear from West Ham and Scotland’s Lisa Evans who’s prepping to face the Barcelona greats in the Spanish team!
SOCCER
seriousaboutrl.com

Leigh Centurions sign three-quarter international

Leigh Centurions have confirmed the signing of Papua New Guinea international three-quarter Nene Macdonald, who becomes the latest addition to the playing squad ahead of the 2022 Betfred Championship campaign. Macdonald, 27, has played nearly one hundred games in the NRL and represented his country in both the 2013 and...
RUGBY
BBC

Anton Bresler: Worcester Warriors lock signs for French Top 14 side Racing 92

Worcester Warriors lock Anton Bresler has signed for French Top 14 side Racing 92. The 33-year-old Namibian is to join Racing, based in the Paris outskirts, with immediate effect. Bresler, who signed for Warriors from Edinburgh in December 2017, extended his contract with the club in 2019. "It is fantastic...
RUGBY
Cyclingnews

The 10 biggest Women's WorldTour signings for 2022

There will be a significant amount of reshuffling next season, with five new teams bolstering their rosters as they await approval to shift up to the Women's WorldTour. At the same time the existing teams have looked to strengthen their hands against the intensifying competition in a field set to include 14 Women's WorldTeams in 2022.
CYCLING
BBC

Storm Barra: Scotland braced for snow and wind

Weather warnings for snow, wind and rain have been issued by the Met Office as Storm Barra approaches Scotland. Gusts of up to 70mph (112km/h) are expected, with 2in to 4in (10cm) of snow falling in some places. It threatens further disruption to areas still recovering less than two weeks...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Ashes: First Test 'will not define' England-Australia series, says Joe Root

Venue: Gabba, Brisbane Dates: 8-12 December Time: 00:00 GMT. Coverage: Ball-by-ball commentary on Test Match Special, plus live text commentary, features and analysis on the BBC Sport website and app. Avoiding defeat in the first Test in Brisbane would "not define" the Ashes but would give England a "great opportunity",...
SPORTS
Sportsnet.ca

Canadian international Julia Grosso signs with Juventus

Canadian international Julia Grosso has signed with Italy's Juventus, adding something else to celebrate in a golden year. The 21-year-old midfielder from Vancouver, who scored the decisive penalty in Canada's shootout victory over Sweden in the Tokyo Olympic gold medal game, will join the Italian squad later this month with a possible debut Jan. 5 in the Super Cup against Sassuolo.
UEFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy