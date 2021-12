There are some serious blessings in life and this new Kid Rock video is one of them. Not because it's good. Quite the contrary actually, as he has mastered the fine art of caricaturing himself with the new Don't Tell Me How To Live song he recently released. In a greasy mix of Trumpers, Confederate Flag wearers, and that underlying misogynistic undertone we get with all Kid Rock fans, this new video from him is seriously how I would imagine Weird Al parodying a Kid Rock song.

