Minnesota State

Muzzleloader Deer Hunting Numbers Down

By Jay Caldwell
 4 days ago
Last weekend was the first weekend of muzzleloader deer hunting in the state of Minnesota. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON today. He says the DNR is reporting that nearly 1,800 deer were shot this past weekend which is down about 100 deer from last year. Schmitt says...

