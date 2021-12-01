Suspect in shooting of Washington County man captured

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday that the U.S. would pursue "strong economic measures" and increase military aid to the region should Russia invade Ukraine. Biden told him that in addition to sanctions, the U.S. would as provide additional defense materials to Ukraine and...
The leaders of the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol are vowing to launch criminal charges against Mark Meadows if he refuses to cooperate in the probe. Meadows, who was chief of staff to then-President Trump at the time of the violent siege, is scheduled to...
CHICAGO (AP) –Returning to the witness stand in his trial Tuesday, Jussie Smollett repeatedly denied he staged a racist, anti-gay attack on himself for publicity, telling a prosecutor “there was no hoax on my part” and that two brothers who testified against him are “liars.”. The former “Empire” actor was...
NEW YORK CITY – New Yorkers had mixed opinions about Mayor Bill de Blasio’s "first-in-the-nation" vaccine mandates affecting private companies and children over the age of 5. De Blasio, who will be replaced by Mayor-elect Eric Adams on Jan. 1, announced sweeping mandates across New York City Monday in what...
President Biden and first lady Jill Biden paid a visit to the World War II memorial in Washington, D.C., early Tuesday morning to mark the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. The Bidens spent just over 10 minutes at the memorial. They observed a wreath decorated with sunflowers,...
LONDON (AP) — One of the scientists behind the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is warning that the next pandemic may be more contagious and more lethal unless more money is devoted to research and preparations to fight emerging viral threats. In excerpts released before a speech Monday, Professor Sarah Gilbert says...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Bob Dole’s casket will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol on Thursday as congressional leaders honor the former Republican presidential candidate and World War II veteran who served in Congress for 36 years. Dole died Sunday at the age of 98. He was a leader...
HarperCollins is no longer publishing Chris Cuomo's forthcoming book amid the swirling scandals plaguing the ex-CNN anchor. "Custom House does not intend to publish the Chris Cuomo book," a HarperCollins spokesperson confirmed to Fox News on Tuesday. Cuomo's book, titled "Deep Denial," was described by the publisher as "a provocative...
(CNN) — Medina Spirit is set to undergo a postmortem to determine the cause of the Kentucky Derby-winning horse's sudden death at Santa Anita racetrack in Southern California, according to the California Horse Racing Board (CHRB). The three-year-old colt collapsed near the finish line just as he was completing a...
Comments / 0