ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, TX

Suspect in shooting of Washington County man captured

By From Staff Reports
Brenham Banner-Press
 5 days ago

A Navasota man was arrested in Schulenburg Tuesday in connection with...

www.brenhambanner.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Biden warns Putin of 'strong' response if Russia invades Ukraine

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday that the U.S. would pursue "strong economic measures" and increase military aid to the region should Russia invade Ukraine. Biden told him that in addition to sanctions, the U.S. would as provide additional defense materials to Ukraine and...
POTUS
The Hill

Jan. 6 panel threatens Meadows with contempt

The leaders of the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol are vowing to launch criminal charges against Mark Meadows if he refuses to cooperate in the probe. Meadows, who was chief of staff to then-President Trump at the time of the violent siege, is scheduled to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Navasota, TX
City
Washington, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Schulenburg, TX
County
Washington County, TX
Navasota, TX
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting

Comments / 0

Community Policy