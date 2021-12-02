ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fusion with space related aspects thread

While profitability is the ultimate goal, there are steps up the ladder of technical difficulty to get there:. - To be profitable, your facility must be generating some non-zero amount of excess power. - To be generating some non-zero amount of excess power, your reactor must be emitting more...

Resources & Energy vs. Exploration as Frontier Imperative

One thing I do give the Chinese credit for is that they’ve generally hewed to the what they’ve said they’re going to do on the Moon and kept to their timelines. And if we can figure out the physics of Cislunar space so can everyone else. If we can figure out the resources on the Moon so can everyone else. Physics don’t care about your petty philosophies. It’s the same for everyone.
TLON Space - Aventura I (Argentinean Small partially reusable launch vehicle)

I just stumbled across the Argentinean company TLON Space, which is developing a tiny orbital launch vehicle, planned to be launched in 2022. It is a small liquid fuel launch vehicle of only 10 m height and 0.35 m diameter, capable of placing 25 kg into low earth orbit. The engines are called ATM-4R1 for stage 1, and VAC-4R2 for stage 2. Apparently stage 1 is to be recoverable by parachute.
Polynitrogen compounds as Rocket fuel

The Ariane Ultima concept want to use this as monopropellant. I look into those Polynitrogen compounds they want to use. Its a polymere of Nitrogene formed under high pressure above 10 Giga pascal at 1800°K. it remain metastable and could be used as Solid fuel. wenn it decomposed it produce...
Archimedes Engine Discussion.

I think the vacuum engine will need a pretty significant design change, it is pretty overpowered. I think they’ll have to pretty significantly shrink the throat in the vacuum version, trade a bit of thrust for ISP. At near burnout it’s going to be pulling ~4gs with a 8 tonne...
Superheavy landing mechanism

Make with in-built stability so no foundation required, just drop on sea-floor (some leveling required). That type of "no foundation" is called a "gravity base foundation" and it's not often an optimal design. Phobos and Deimos are repurposed semisubmersible oil platforms that float in deep water. The oil industry also...
The Reaction Engines Skylon/SABRE Master Thread (7)

An interesting question for sure. Would methane be cold enough ? LH2 is really super duper uber cold... I have often wondered the same. Would SABRE cycle work with less-cryogenic fuels, in the -190°C ballpark ?. The SABRE cycle would work, the question is how efficiently. It's not the temperature...
Calling All “Fusioneers”! New US Fusion Energy Website Launched

The new community-wide outreach, education, and workforce development website provides centralized resources for all audiences. The U.S. Fusion Outreach Team, a grassroots organization in the fusion community focused on reducing barriers to outreach efforts, has launched a new centralized website to engage an expanding workforce, media, educators, and the public in the journey toward a world powered by fusion energy.
EM Drive Developments - related to space flight applications - Thread 12

When other reactionless drive threads get shut down without mercy, I'm astonished that this one is still here tbh. Because this thread provides a respectful place to share thoughts on a technology that has not been falsified. We could have an equally controversial thread on whether or not the Big Bang occurred as described in the Standard Model.
Redlining lasers for nuclear fusion

The National Ignition Facility at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory reported over 1.3 MJ output, representing 70% of both input laser energy and official 'fusion ignition'. Operations manager, Bruno Van Wonterghem, delves into the optics and what to expect next.
Expedition 66 Thread

Another island off the coast of Mexico is #Tiburon. It is also the largest island in the Gulf of California and the largest in #Mexico. The extremely arid land is uninhabited except for a few military objects. It was declared a sanctuary in 1963 by President Adolfo Lopez Mateos. Senior...
Neutron Design speculation

Having 2nd stage inside the first stage/fairing also means you lost commonality between 1st stage and 2nd stage. May not matter if you only plan to build a few first stages, but matters a lot if you want to build a large fleet. Edit: Also Neutron RTLS payload fraction =...
Commercial LEO Destinations Development

How can a topic about commercial space stations devolve into a discussion about SpaceX economics?. I have been on this forum long enough to remember when every topic devolved into discussions about how great the Shuttle was. Now it’s SpaceX. How can a topic about commercial space stations devolve into...
SpaceX Boca Chica - Production Updates - MASTER Thread (5)

Re: SpaceX Boca Chica - Production Updates - MASTER Thread (5) Re: SpaceX Boca Chica - Production Updates - MASTER Thread (5) Re: SpaceX Boca Chica - Production Updates - MASTER Thread (5) « Reply #323 on: 12/04/2021 05:11 am ». Booster 5 was moved out of the High Bay...
A Historical Moonbase Thread

Turns out there was a RAND moon base study in 1958, by Robert Holbrook:. An outline of foreseen requirements for extraterrestrial bases of various types and of the effect of design requirements on associated space-flight systems. In the context of a lunar-base design, present knowledge of the moon and of rocket-transport problems are considered. In addition, ecological factors, systems of support, operations and hardware, and growth of initial facilities (from both earth and local site) are discussed.
SpaceX Raptor engine - General Thread 4

One of many things confusing me here is, why do they need thousands of engines per year?. Even at fully expendable it would be 26 * (29+9) = 910 engines per year. Everyone agrees they need to get SH reusable as soon as possible, and after that engine demand drops significantly.
SpaceX Starship : Texas Prototype(s) Thread 23 : Discussion

So this is kind of a dumb question, but what are the most common reasons why a static fire might be aborted? Presumably all these engines have been tested before and haven't they been hooked up to SN20 for a while now?. I'm kind of a rube to all of...
Small deer with giant fusion chromosomes

Muntjacs aren’t the familiar deer species that occasionally hang out in one’s backyard, so I was quite surprised when seeing it appeared on a Berkeley local news one time when I was still a postdoc in UC Berkeley. The Chinese muntjacs (Muntiacus reevesi) are called ‘the little muntjac’ in Chinese (Figure 1A), while in English, they are also called ‘barking deer’ as they bark like a dog. The Chinese muntjacs become vulnerable in their native country, they are flourishing in the English countryside. These two characters (and they are quite tamed) make them attractive as an exotic pet for some people. However, some muntjac species, e.g., black muntjac (Figure 1B) and giant muntjac in fact are endangered species due to disruption of their habitat. The muntjacs have inspired much interest from evolutionary biologists ever since the discovery of their extreme karyotype diversity in the 1970s. Back to the era of cytogenetics, one important way of defining a species is relying on their observed differences in chromosome numbers and morphology or to a finer scale, banding patterns (so that homologous chromosomes and chromosomal rearrangements can be inferred) between species. It was already known that karyotypes of gibbons range from 2n=38 to 2n=52 within their about 6 million years of divergence[1]. But muntjacs push the extent of chromosome number variation, and how fast such variations evolved to another level: within the estimated 3 million years’ divergence time, the chromosome number ranges from only 2n=6 (female) or 7 (male) chromosomes of Indian muntjac[2], 2n=8 (female) or 9 (male) of black muntjac [3] to 2n=46 of Chinese muntjac[4] (Figure 1B), making the Indian and black muntjacs with the lowest chromosome number known so far in mammals.
ZTE Axon 30 Ultra Space Edition to feature Image Fusion Technology

ZTE has already announced that the company will be launching a new variant of its current flagship smartphone Axon 30 Ultra on 25th November in China, which is dubbed as ZTE Axon 30 Ultra Space Edition. Ahead of the phone getting officially unveiled, the company has shared another teaser which...
Chinese rover spots strange ‘mystery house’ on the dark side of the Moon

China’s Yuta 2 rover has spotted a “mystery house” on the far side of the Moon.The strange cube was spotted on the horizon around 80 metres from the rover’s location in the Von Kármán crater in November, next to an impact crater.Yuta 2 will spend the next two to three months moving across the crater to get a closer look at the object which is more likely to be a large boulder than anything else; “mystery house” (shenmi xiaowu in Chinese) is a placeholder name referenced by Our Space, a Chinese science outreach channel affiliated with the China...
