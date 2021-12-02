Forza Horizon 5 how to get Ultimate Speed skills in the Ferrari 488 Pista

Video games are designed to be addictive. From the days of the arcade, when developers wanted you to keep feeding coins into the machine, right up until now, where consistent player engagement is king, ensuring that games always have something to keep players interested and to keep them coming back has been a crucial part of game design. Some games do that better than others, of course- Forza Horizon 5, for instance, is probably the most addictive game we’ve played all year. Pretty much every second of the experience, there’s countless things vying for your attention, distracting you in all the best ways possible. And yes, that can be a bit overwhelming for some in the early stages, but once you get past that hump, it’s difficult to break out of that loop. Here, we’re going to talk about a few ways Forza Horizon 5 accomplishes that.

