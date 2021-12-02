ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australia 108

By Lacey-Jade Christie
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustralia 108 is the newest edition to the city's skyscrapers and...

Time Out Global

Mövenpick Hotel Melbourne

Australia’s second-ever Mövenpick Hotel has landed in the Melbourne CBD, and it comes with heaps of perks that will ensure your stay is chock full of delights from start to finish. It’s conveniently located just across the street from Southern Cross Station, making it the perfect stay for those keen on exploring the city and beyond.
LIFESTYLE
Time Out Global

Australia is officially the drunkest country in the world

The past couple of years have been pretty tough for basically everyone. And so it’s no wonder many of us have turned to drink to help battle through it. But one nation in particular seems to be getting bevved more than the rest. A new survey has found that on average, people drank ‘to drunkenness’ around 15 times in 2020. In Australia, however, that number rises to 27 times – nearly double the global average.
FRANCE
naturalgasworld.com

Australia unveils gas infrastructure plan

The plan sets out a long-term development pathway that locks in supply for households and manufacturers, and priority actions for east coast gas supply and infrastructure. The Australian government November 26 released the first full National Gas Infrastructure Plan (NGIP) and the Future Gas Infrastructure Investment Framework to help secure our gas supplies over the next 20 years.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Travel Weekly

Omicron variant delays Australia reopening

Plans by Australia to reopen its borders to some foreign travellers have been suspended for two weeks amid fears over the new Omicron Covid variant. The country was due to allow vaccinated skilled migrants and international students entry from December 1. But prime minister Scott Morrison said a delay of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Australia 108
TheConversationAU

We are professional fire watchers, and we're astounded by the scale of fires in remote Australia right now

While southern Australia experienced a wet winter and a soggy spring, northern Australia has seen the opposite. Extreme fire weather in October and November led to bushfires across 120,000 square kilometres of southern savanna regions. Significant fires continue to burn in the Kimberley, the Top End, Cape York and the northern deserts. And while recent rain across the central deserts has reduced the current fire risk, it will significantly increase fuel loads which creates the potential for large wildfires in summer. We are professional fire watchers. The lead author of this article, Rohan Fisher, maps and monitors fires across the tropical savannas...
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

Australia’s asylum policy has been a disaster. It’s deeply disturbing the UK wants to adopt it

Late last month, at least 27 people drowned after their inflatable dinghy capsized while trying to cross the English Channel to the UK. The International Organization for Migration has called it the biggest single loss of life in the channel since data collection began in 2014. While British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was “shocked and appalled and deeply saddened” by the tragedy, it will no doubt spur on efforts to rush through the country’s much-maligned Nationality and Borders Bill. This bill, which is being debated in the UK parliament again this week, seeks among other things to...
IMMIGRATION
TheConversationAU

80 years on, the attack on Pearl Harbour offers lessons for today

“Pacific Ablaze” read Australian papers on December 8 1941, as the world learned about the monumental events that unfolded only hours before. Japan had simultaneously declared war against the United States and Great Britain, then immediately launched stunning attacks spanning 6,400 kilometres (and the international date line) from Singapore to Hong Kong, Malaya, Bangkok, Guam and the Philippines. The most iconic attack was on Pearl Harbour. Within the US territory of Hawaii (where it was still December 7), Japanese forces decimated the immense naval base, drawing the US into the second world war that had begun in 1939. The...
POLITICS
Time Out Global

Survey: Osaka is still one of the world’s most expensive cities as of 2021

There are lots of ways to appraise a city. A few months ago, we saw Tokyo ranked as the fourth most expensive city to live in as an expat. But in a more recent survey conducted by the Economist Intelligence Unit, Tokyo didn’t even make it to the top ten most expensive cities to live in overall.
WORLD
Melbourne
World
OilPrice.com

China Could Cause The Next Massive Crash In Oil Prices

Given the extreme disconnect between China’s huge economy-driven oil and gas needs and its minimal level of domestic oil and gas reserves, the country’s influence over oil prices has long been profound. As a result of this imbalance, China almost alone created the 2000-2014 commodities ‘supercycle’, characterized by consistently rising price trends for all commodities that are used in a booming manufacturing and infrastructure environment. This was a product largely of the 8 percent-plus annual GDP growth recorded by China over that period, with many spikes well above 10 percent and only a relatively short move down in economic growth at the onset of the Great Financial Crisis. Aside from huge quantities of imported oil and gas, this massive economic growth was fuelled by enormous debt piled up but then hidden away in various financial mechanisms that China believed it could simply pay off eventually through its rapid economic growth. Developments in the last week or so hint that both of these bubbles may be set to burst, taking the big bid in oil out of the market.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Beast

Switzerland Approves Assisted ‘Suicide Capsule’

Switzerland has just legalized a new way to die by assisted suicide. The country’s medical review board has authorized the use of the Sarco Suicide Pod, which is a 3-D-printed portable coffin-like capsule with windows that can be transported to a tranquil place for a person’s final moments of life.
HEALTH
The Independent

Chinese rover spots strange ‘mystery house’ on the dark side of the Moon

China’s Yuta 2 rover has spotted a “mystery house” on the far side of the Moon.The strange cube was spotted on the horizon around 80 metres from the rover’s location in the Von Kármán crater in November, next to an impact crater.Yuta 2 will spend the next two to three months moving across the crater to get a closer look at the object which is more likely to be a large boulder than anything else; “mystery house” (shenmi xiaowu in Chinese) is a placeholder name referenced by Our Space, a Chinese science outreach channel affiliated with the China...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
invenglobal.com

Alexandra Botez under fire after appearing to defend slavery

Alexandra Botez came under fire over the weekend after she appeared to defend Dubai's alleged use of slavery on an AT&T sponsored stream hosted from the 2021 World Chess Championship taking place in the United Arab Emirates. While the sisters later claimed she was being taken out of context, the statement still caused an uproar from their stream chat and folks online who were offended by the comment.
WORLD
ARTnews

Norwegian Archaeologists Discover One of the Largest Viking Longhouses in Scandinavia

Archaeologists discovered several Iron Age Viking longhouses, according to a statement by the Norwegian Institute for Cultural Heritage Research. The discovery was made by a team working on a project intended to map the presence of Vikings in Gjellestad, a village thought to be a place of great importance during the Iron Age, which lasted roughly from 1200 B.C.E. to 600 B.C.E. “Finding these longhouses confirms that Gjellestad was a central place in the late Iron Age,” said Lars Gustavsen, a Ph.D. candidate who is helping lead this project. Out of the five identified using ground-penetrating radar, the largest measured 196 feet...
WORLD
AFP

Chinese developer misses major bond repayment of $179 million

Another Chinese property developer said Monday it had defaulted on a major bond repayment, citing liquidity problems amid a government crackdown on the debt-laden sector. China's real estate industry -- a key growth driver in the world's second-largest economy -- has cooled in recent months after Beijing tightened home buying rules and launched a regulatory assault on speculation. The moves have created headaches for several major developers, notably China Evergrande, the country's second-largest by volume that is weighed down by billions of dollars in debt. On Monday, Hong Kong-listed Sunshine 100 China Holdings said it had missed a Sunday deadline to make $179 million in principal and interest payments on a 10.5 percent bond.
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

