As promised, the latest version of the SoCal chip giant’s flagship SoC arrives with a rebrand — one that’s going to take some getting used to. Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 doesn’t exactly roll off the tongue like, say 888, but no one said chip nomenclatures were going to be easy. What’s more, the new silicon is arriving soon, with the first devices expected before the year’s up — giving handset makers more or less exactly four weeks to get them out the door.

CELL PHONES ・ 6 DAYS AGO