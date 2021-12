It could be me maturing, working more, or having a wonderful place to live, but I’ve grown to really enjoy leisure time at home. I have taken a recent interest, or slight obsession, with doing jigsaw puzzles. I’d love to give everyone in my life a 1,000-piece puzzle, but realistically they’re just not for everyone. However, it did inspire me to shop local for cozy gifts that can be enjoyed at home. The happiness I feel when I do a jigsaw puzzle is something I want to pass along to my family and loved ones.

OAK BLUFFS, MA ・ 14 DAYS AGO