Dolly Parton named one of 2021's 'People of the Year'

WTOL-TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Dolly Parton perpetually remains the person of the year in the hearts of many East Tennesseans, but she'll soon be gracing the cover of People magazine as one of several "People of the Year" in 2021!. People magazine announced Dolly,...

www.wtol.com

