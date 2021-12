The expansion of the Covid booster jab rollout to include adults under the age of 40 will begin no later than 13 December, NHS England has said.Boris Johnson’s government has pushed for all adults to be made eligible for boosters, and has promised all adults in England will be offered a booster jab by the end of January.The top scientists Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) have said the time between a second dose and booster should be reduced from six months to three months.But the booking service for the booster jabs is yet to be updated – with under-40s and over-40s who have not...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO