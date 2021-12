WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Have you heard the term “Urban Exploration” or "Urb Ex?" It involves the exploration of abandoned man-made structures and it has seen a surge in popularity, especially during the pandemic lockdown when we couldn’t really go anywhere besides our own back yards. One West-Michigan man, Clayton and his wife Megan, have turned a hobby of theirs into a YouTube channel. The pair explore all the creepy and abandoned building across Michigan, so YOU don’t have to!

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 11 HOURS AGO