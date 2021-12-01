ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to watch with your kids: ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid,’ ‘Wolf’ and more

By Today at
Washington Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTense sci-fi thriller has violence, mental health themes. “Encounter” is a mature sci-fi thriller that touches on themes related to mental health and family relationships. Riz Ahmed stars as former Marine Malik Khan, who, after a two-year absence, reappears at his ex-wife’s home and runs off with their young sons. But...

www.washingtonpost.com

Boston Herald

‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid’ brings famed middle school struggles to Disney+

Disney+ reboots Jeff Kinney’s “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” in the form of a computer-generated film series with cartoon-like figures playing Greg Heffley (voice of Brady Noon) and his best friend Rowley Jefferson (Ethan William Childress). The first installment is a bit off-putting at first since Greg has a mouth in the corner of his circular face. But it will be very familiar to readers of the books (16 in the series so far). They are all illustrated in cartoon style by author Kinney. Note: The 2010 adaptation of “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” with a young Chloe Grace Moretz was a live-action film.
MOVIES
cinelinx.com

Animated Diary of a Wimpy Kid Movie…Exists | Review

The latest adaptation, this time in animated form, of the Diary of a Wimpy Kid book series hits Disney+ this week, but it’s an hour of your time better spent elsewhere. Diary of a Wimpy Kid (2021) Directed By: Swinton O. Scott III. Written By: Jeff Kinney. Cast: Brady Noon,...
MOVIES
Cleveland.com

How to watch ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid’ on Disney+: Movie release date, cast, trailer

A popular book series has been adapted into an animated film released this week. “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” premieres on Disney+ on Friday, Dec. 3. The coming of age film is about Greg Heffley, a middle schooler with big dreams that he plans to chase after he survives middle school. Greg’s best friend Rowley seems to have a much easier time adapting to their new middle school surroundings and the film follows the duo as they do their best to fit in.
MOVIES
Decider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid’ on Disney+, an Animated Re-do of the Popular Franchise for Middle-Schoolers

And the way he handles it all — well, he’s quite consistently kind of a jerk about it. He often does the wrong thing, ignores his mother’s wishes and treats people like crap. Rowley is a sweet chap, a bit naive, and Greg exploits his gullibility and criticizes him for still acting like a little kid. Greg’s jerkishness gets Rowley’s arm broken, and all Greg can do is think about how he can leverage Rowley’s injury to make them more popular at school. There’s a whole thing where Greg draws a comic strip for the school paper and it gets edited into a PSA for the library, and then Rowley borrows one of Greg’s ideas for a funny cartoon and becomes the king of the cafeteria, and we all pretty much think Greg totally deserves to lose this one, don’t we? Are we getting to the point where we start siding with all of Greg’s perceived enemies, where we’re happy that he’s living a deeply annoying existence? Yeah, more or less. Whatever happened to sympathetic protagonists, man?
COMICS
A Cup of Jo

What Fun ‘Coupons’ Would Your Kids Love?

How sweet is this idea for birthdays or holidays? Says a reader named K.: “We came up with a coupon idea. We write things like, ‘You pick the movie for family movie night,’ or ‘ice cream for breakfast,’ or, everyone’s favorite, ‘one hour of alone time with mom’ (or dad). The kids LOVE these and talk about them all the time. Getting to pick a 30-minute show to watch on a random Tuesday when that’s usually a no-screens night is THRILLING.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
963kklz.com

What Was Your Stupid Kid Prank!

Netflix has asked Jonah Hill to stop using a fart machine during press for “Don’t Look Up”. He talked about it last night on “The Tonight Show”. (From “The Tonight Show” on Monday, December 6, 2021.) Now it all sounds harmless and in good fun, but how old is Jonah? So, The Mike & Carla Morning Show wanted to know what was you favorite “kid prank” growing up?
TV & VIDEOS
/Film

Diary Of A Wimpy Kid's Creator Says Greg Isn't A Sociopath, He's Just A 12-Year-Old

Middle school is excruciating for everyone, but for many parents, Greg Heffley of the "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" series is a constant reminder of how difficult those formative years can be, and how the emotions of pre-teens can sometimes be as unexplainable as their decision making abilities. Based on Jeff Kinney's best-selling book series of the same name, Disney+ just debuted the new animated version of "Diary of a Wimpy Kid," centered around Greg, a middle child and the frequent target of bullying at school, which definitely influences his actions as a less-than-reliable narrator. Starring Brady Noon of "The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers," the new comedy is the latest addition to Kinney's 16 novels, a spin-off series, and four live action films.
KIDS
WSYX ABC6

The next stop in the 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' film series

(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Diary of a Wimpy Kid book series has been turned into a movie and is now streaming on Disney+! The author and creator Jeff Kinney joins Good Day Columbus Cameron Fontana and Mike McCarthy to talk about what's next for the all-new animated adventure!. For more...
COLUMBUS, OH
Michigan Daily

The new ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid’ isn’t funny enough

I hate to break it to you, but Disney+ is on a roll with the bad remakes. The 2021 release of “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” is unique in that it’s the first animated adaptation of the beloved Jeff Kinney series. The creators of the film decided to hold to Kinney’s original comic style so that the entire movie looks like a colored, 3-D version of the books, and with a slightly claymation-esque feel. It’s pretty cute.
MOVIES
The Ringer

How to Write a Children’s Book With Jeff Kinney, Author of ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid’

Bryan is joined by author and cartoonist Jeff Kinney to discuss his career and book series Diary of a Wimpy Kid. They touch on how Kinney got a book deal at Comic-Con, how he utilizes systematic inventive thinking to help his writing process, how he balances both jokes and big ideas throughout his books, and what it’s like going on book tours for children.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

