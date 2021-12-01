What to watch with your kids: ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid,’ ‘Wolf’ and more

And the way he handles it all — well, he’s quite consistently kind of a jerk about it. He often does the wrong thing, ignores his mother’s wishes and treats people like crap. Rowley is a sweet chap, a bit naive, and Greg exploits his gullibility and criticizes him for still acting like a little kid. Greg’s jerkishness gets Rowley’s arm broken, and all Greg can do is think about how he can leverage Rowley’s injury to make them more popular at school. There’s a whole thing where Greg draws a comic strip for the school paper and it gets edited into a PSA for the library, and then Rowley borrows one of Greg’s ideas for a funny cartoon and becomes the king of the cafeteria, and we all pretty much think Greg totally deserves to lose this one, don’t we? Are we getting to the point where we start siding with all of Greg’s perceived enemies, where we’re happy that he’s living a deeply annoying existence? Yeah, more or less. Whatever happened to sympathetic protagonists, man?

