“Desk Templates” are an extension of the virtual desks feature for Chromebooks that allow you to save and later recall apps, Chrome tabs, and more in dedicated workspaces with ease. One simple click and everything you were previously working on is restored! This differentiates itself from the Restore feature that you can reinstate these same windows post-crash or post-restart on a device because templates are saved by you, and can be pulled up even after a long hiatus or if you go off and do something entirely different with your workstation.

