The latest update for New World has definitely increased the difficulty level. However, players don't like the way the changes were introduced. A few days ago New World received an update called Into the Void. It introduced to the game a large amount of new content and changes. Apparently, they also affected the difficulty level, which was significantly increased. The players did not like the way this was done. Many of them were also surprised, because such a change had not been announced before.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO