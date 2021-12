Resident Evil 4 is one of the most-ported games of all time, and for good reason: it's one of the best action games out there, even today. But while Resident Evil 4 VR was a new way to experience Las Plagas, that version of the game is still missing some sweet optional content, most notably the arcade-style mini-game The Mercenaries, where you fight to murk as many zombies as you can in a time limit.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO