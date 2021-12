A new trailer for the upcoming VR port of Green Hell is here, showcasing more footage of how the game looks and plays in VR ahead of its release for PC VR and Quest next year. Green Hell began its life as a flatscreen survival game, developed by Creepy Jar, set in the jungle and forcing players to gather resources, fend off predators and fight for survival. The game is now making its way over to VR headsets and this new trailer gives us one of our closest looks yet at how everything will transfer across to the new medium.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO