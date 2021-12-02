ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flea Buys $14 Million Beverly Hills Home With Treehouse + Pool

By Alicia Selin
 4 days ago
Take a Tour of Henry Rollins' $3.9 Million L.A. Bunker. Henry Rollins recently listed his bunker-like Los...

hotnewhiphop.com

Roddy Ricch Drops $5.6 Million On Beverly Hills Mansion

Last week, "The Box" rapper Roddy Ricch announced that his sophomore studio album, LiveLifeFast, is set to release this month, on December 17. The record's late release date will surely keep it off most 2021 end-of-year lists, but still, the excitement for another full-length project from the Compton, California rapper is palpable.
COMPTON, CA
Robb Report

Flea of the Red Hot Chili Peppers Just Bought This $14 Million Beverly Hills Compound

Michael “Flea” Balzary already owns two enviable homes in the Los Angeles area, a $7.5 million cottage in the Malibu Colony gated community and a funky $4.25 million compound in the La Crescenta foothills. The Red Hot Chili Pepper has always done well in real estate—last year, he sold a spicy oceanfront Malibu estate for $20 million to hedge fund manager Ross Laser, more than double what Balzary originally paid for the place—so he’s bolstering his real estate portfolio yet again, this time doling out an impressive $14 million for a 1.38-acre Mulholland Drive spread. Though the house has a coveted 90210 zip code,...
REAL ESTATE
AFP

Wife of 'godfather of Black music' fatally shot in Beverly Hills home

The wife of the man known as the "godfather of Black music" was shot and killed Wednesday in a break-in at the couple's Beverly Hills home, police said. Jacqueline Avant, 81, was found in her home with fatal gunshot wounds, Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark Stainbrook told a press conference. Avant was the wife of Clarence Avant, a music executive with stints at Motown and other labels who helped mentor an array of African American artists and was inducted earlier this year into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The couple's daughter, Nicole Avant, is married to Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
State
Indiana State
Banana 101.5

Take a Tour of Henry Rollins' $3.9 Million L.A. Bunker

Henry Rollins recently listed his bunker-like Los Angeles home for almost $3.9 million. The home in Nichols Canyon has lots of privacy and has a recording booth. See Photos of Aerosmith Guitarist Joe Perry's $4.5 Million Massachusetts Home. Look at Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry's $4.5 million home for sale in...
REAL ESTATE
businessobserverfl.com

Beverly Hills investor pays $46 million for local apartment community

FORT MYERS — A California investor has bought a Fort Myers apartment development known for being a “fully integrated smart community” for $46 million. Lee County property records show PRG Reef LLC bought the property, The Reef at Winkler, in mid-November. PRG Reef, according to Florida’s Division of Corporations, is...
FORT MYERS, FL
WKRC

Drake's new 18,000 sq ft home in Beverly Hills features glass walls, 150-yr-old tree

After several media reports that super-star-performer-and-songwriter Drake was moving into the upscale Trousdale area of Beverly Hills, the celebrity residents who already live there are wondering if they will soon be able to call him a neighbor. Is he really shopping real estate or just testing the water with his recent rental of one of its most elegant contemporary homes: Elementi? The multi-platinum artist already has a collection of properties in the LA area and another home where he lives when in town, but after living in his over-the-top $100 million Toronto digs, his taste will only allow the finest. Did he find that in the $65 million Elementi?
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Person
Henry Rollins
Person
Kat Von D
ArchDaily

LA Modernism: Sophie Goineau Restores Historic Midcentury Home in Beverly Hills

LA Modernism: Sophie Goineau Restores Historic Midcentury Home in Beverly Hills. Interior Designer Sophie Goineau has recently completed the restoration of the historic MCM Alfred Wilkes House on Cove Way Drive in Beverly Hills. Giving new life to a residential icon in Los Angeles, the project was completed after two years of uninterrupted restoration throughout the pandemic. Revisiting themes from the great Modernists Richard Neutra, Harold Levitt and Mies van der Rohe, Goineau leaned into the dual configurations of straight lines and curvilinear shapes throughout the 5,000 square foot 4-bedroom.
INTERIOR DESIGN
#Flea#Treehouse#Beverly Hills Home
The Independent

Black couple selling home got higher valuation when they asked white friend to pretend it was theirs

A Black couple in California has sued a real estate firm alleging their home was undervalued by nearly $500,000 (£377,877) because of their race.Paul and Tenisha Austin, residents of Marin County near San Francisco, alleged in a lawsuit that their real estate appraiser Janette Miller, her company Miller and Perotti Real Estate Appraisals and national appraisal company AMC Links LLC, through which Ms Miller was contacted, racially discriminated against the couple while valuing their house.The couple filed a housing discrimination lawsuit in the Northern District of California on Thursday.The couple said their home was purchased in 2016 at $550,000...
ECONOMY
Reality Tea

Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Recap: Under Mary’s Spell?

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is back after a brief, post-Thanksgiving hiatus, and all I can say is thank god. But maybe not the one living inside Mary Cosby? The ladies are still on their cast trip to Vail this week, and Jen Shah is nowhere to be found. And I have to […] The post Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Recap: Under Mary’s Spell? appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV SHOWS
iheart.com

Lady Goes Off at Jewelry Store After They Sold Her Fake Diamond Bracelet

A woman returns to a jewelry store after the diamond bracelet she had just paid over $3,000 for turns out to be fake. She demands a refund immediately for the fake bracelet but the dudes working there only seem to want her to take it up with her credit card company because that's apparently how she paid for it.
APPAREL
Dirt

Wrestling Superstar CM Punk Pins Revamped Spanish Revival in Los Feliz

Click here to read the full article. Seven years ago, devoted fans of pro wrestler CM Punk, born Phil Brooks, were devastated at his abrupt retirement from the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) organization due to health concerns and backstage politics. But the former champ has now made a wrestling return with rival AEW; at his August debut in Chicago, he thrilled spectators by entering the sold-out arena to his signature theme song “Cult of Personality.” Now Punk has a new home outside the ring, too, doling out exactly $4 million — a whopping $750,000 over the asking price — for West Coast digs...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Banana 101.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

