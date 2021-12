Findlay, Ohio - On Thursday, Dec. 2, the Division 2 Conference Commissioners' Association (D2CCA) announced its selections for the NCAA Division II All-Region teams. Findlay, which plays in Super Region 1, had two players selected as offensive lineman Logan Bailey and tight end Mike Rigerman each earned spots on the first team. As a conference, the Great Midwest Athletic Conference (G-MAC) had ten players selected, six of which earned first team. Findlay and Ohio Dominican were the only two teams in the conference with multiple first team selections.

