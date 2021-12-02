ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Community Alerts

cityofseward.us
 4 days ago

For Immediate Release Release # CV-215 December 1, 2021. City of Seward Reports One New COVID-19 Test Result Today Plus Four Additional From...

www.cityofseward.us

Comments / 0

Related
wkvi.com

Nearly 60 new COVID-19 Cases Reported Locally

There were 59 new cases of COVID-19 reported locally, including 40 cases in Marshall County, 12 cases in Starke County, and seven cases in Pulaski County, according to Monday’s report from the Indiana Department of Health. They are among 3,080 newly diagnosed residents in the state from December 4 and December 5.
PULASKI COUNTY, IN
CBS News

Omicron variant detected in at least 11 U.S. states

As of Saturday morning, health officials have confirmed cases of the Omicron variant in 11 states from Hawaii to New York. Doctors warn it is likely already more widespread than reported. In the meantime, the CDC warns the Delta variant is still killing roughly 1,000 people every day. CBS News' Tom Hanson has more, and then emergency room physician at Brigham and Women's Hospital, professor at Harvard Medical School and author of "Inside Medicine" at Bulletin.com Dr. Jeremy Faust joins CBSN to discuss the spread of the Omicron variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
theeastcountygazette.com

January Will Bring SNAP Benefits as High as its Pre-Pandemic Worth

On January 1, food benefits will return to pre-pandemic levels for hundreds of thousands of families in Mississippi. In less than two months after the state’s emergency declaration for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic expires, the Mississippi Department of Health and Human Services announced on Wednesday that an additional benefit for COVID-19 recipients will continue next year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Department Of Health#Health Care#Gov#Www#Public Health#Cdc
CBS Baltimore

State Health Department Opens Vaccine, Testing Clinics In Mondawmin Mall

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Health has opened the first of a series of vaccination and testing clinics in Baltimore. This is in partnership with the University of Maryland Medical System. The clinics are at the Mondawmin Mall. Maryland Department of Health Secretary Dennis Schrader took a tour of the facility Saturday. The goal is to expand vaccine and testing access across the state. There will be two more clinics held next month.  
BALTIMORE, MD
witzamfm.com

Dubois County Health Department Issues Flu Shot Reminder

Local Sources - The Dubois County Health Department has issued a reminder to residents for flu vaccinations. With Flu season in full swing, the Dubois County Health Department just wanted to remind everyone that we are still offering flu vaccinations for any individuals wanting to protect themselves this flu season.
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Reports Over 10,000 New Cases

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 10,127 new coronavirus cases and 97 deaths. This brings the statewide total to 1,763,796 cases and 33,746 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began. There are 3,928 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, with 837 in ICUs. The state says 15,557,620 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 6,664,274 people are fully vaccinated. A total of 199,803 pediatric vaccines doses have been administered in kids ages 5 to 11. All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine expanded to children ages 12 to 15 on May 10. Eligibility expanded to children ages 5 to 11 on Tuesday, Nov. 2. If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard There have been 68,507 cases among residents and 50,779 cases among employees of licensed nursing and personal care homes statewide. Out of all total deaths, 15,160 have been in residents of nursing or personal care facilities. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wnin.org

COVID Deaths, Infections, Hospitalizations Rise in Southwest IN

Two new COVID 19-related deaths and hundreds of new infections are reported in southwest Indiana. The Indiana Department of Health added one new fatality in Vanderburgh County and one in Dubois County on the Friday dashboard. The agency also tallied 163 new infections in Vanderburgh, 58 in Warrick, 29 in...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has The Most COVID-19 Deaths In America

Ironically, the nation which is considered the most medically advanced in the world has the highest number of both confirmed cases and deaths. The US count sits at just over 48 million cases, which is 18% of the world’s total. Deaths, at just over 777,000 are 15% of the world’s total. US numbers are also […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Surgeon General Just Issued "Heartbreaking" COVID Warning

The coronavirus pandemic is showing signs of slowing but not ending, at least not anytime soon in America. As vaccinations increase, experts worry they are not being adopted fast enough—and misinformation floods social media feeds, in a country polarized. With this top of mind, Dr. Vivek Murthy, the United States Surgeon General, appeared with religious leaders for Let's Talk: An Online Conversation with the Surgeon General. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
pharmacytimes.com

Longer Interval Between First, Second COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Dose Associated With Higher Antibody Levels

A longer interval between first and second doses of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines results in a stronger immune response, according to a study published in Clinical Infectious Diseases. The investigators compared blood test results from a total of 186 paramedics, some of whom received their second dose less than 4 weeks after receiving the first, whereas others received second doses after 6 to 7 weeks.
SCIENCE
nprillinois.org

Unvaccinated COVID patients can’t be denied insurance coverage for hospitalizations as one Dem lawmaker wants, but employers, including Ill., have other options

The majority of private health insurers in the U.S. have stopped voluntarily waiving deductibles and co-pays related to COVID-19 hospitalizations as vaccines have been widely available for more than half the year, and some private employers are charging unvaccinated workers more for health insurance. But State Rep. Jonathan Carroll (D-Northbrook)...
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS DFW

COVID-19 Omicron Variant Arrives In Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The first known Texas case of the COVID-19 omicron variant has been identified in a resident of Harris County. The patient in her 40s was recently diagnosed with COVID-19. According to a tweet from Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, the patient had no recent travel history.
TEXAS STATE
WebMD

Seaweed Extract Stops COVID in Early Testing

Dec. 6, 2021 -- A type of marine algae known as ulva, or “sea lettuce,” that’s a diet staple in places like Japan, New Zealand, and Hawaii may have another benefit for people. Lab experiments suggest that ulvan, an extract from this type of algae, may help fight COVID-19. Other...
WILDLIFE
MedPage Today

Dementia Incidence Linked to Cataract Surgery

Cataract surgery was linked to a nearly 30% lower risk of dementia in older adults, a prospective study showed. Among 3,000 cataract patients, cataract extraction was associated with significantly reduced risk of dementia compared with people who did not have surgery (HR 0.71, 95% CI 0.62-0.83, P<0.001), reported Cecilia Lee, MD, MS, of the University of Washington in Seattle, and co-authors in JAMA Internal Medicine.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy