Tensions are high on Ukraine's border with Russia. Here's what you need to know

By Matthew Chance, Laura Smith-Spark
 3 days ago
Tensions between Ukraine and Russia are at their highest in years, as a Russian troop build-up fuels fears over Moscow's intentions. Here's a breakdown of a complex...

Ronald Bridges
20d ago

we all know that Ukraine or any other military hasn't planned to attack or try to infiltrate Russia so why has Putin placed his military on Ukraine border unless he is planning to attack and should move his military and Ukraine will move theirs.

Ronald Bridges
20d ago

remember Crimea in 2014 on Obama's watch after doing business with Russia Obama and Hillary sold 20% of our uranium to Russia they took Crimea and they have Russian troops already in Ukraine border which could be used to attack from within thanks to Obama and Hillary.

Fabian Ruiz
20d ago

This is all planned with Russia and China! Russia will invade Ukrainian and president dementia Joe Biden will send USA military! China will invade West Coast of United States Of America Country!

The Independent

Ukraine: Man named by UK as Putin’s choice to run Kyiv puppet regime says claim ‘fake news’

The man the British government named as being Vladimir Putin’s choice to lead a puppet regime in Ukraine after a Russian invasion has said he will be taking legal action over the “absurd but very damaging fantasy” which has led to threats against him and his family.”Speaking to The Independent, Yevhen Murayev asked the UK authorities to produce evidence he is colluding with the Kremlin to lead a regime of collaborators in an occupation country.The 45-year-old former MP and media owner said that he would be willing to go to London not only to take part in any possible...
CBS News

What are Putin's intentions in Ukraine?

"This is a big crisis; it's certainly the biggest crisis since the end of the Cold War." Former NATO Ambassador Ivo Daalder is talking about the buildup of 100,000 Russian troops on the border with Ukraine, a former republic of the now-defunct Soviet Union, teetering between Russia and Europe. "For...
AFP

Ukraine to target Russian influence after UK warns of plot

Ukraine vowed to counter destabilising Russian influence over the country's political and economic spheres Sunday after London accused Moscow of looking to install a Kremlin-friendly president in Kyiv. The UK alleged this weekend it had information Moscow was "looking to install a pro-Russian leader" in Ukraine, naming several former politicians in Kyiv it alleged haboured ties with Russian intelligence.
The Independent

Why does Russia want to block Ukraine from joining Nato?

Tensions continue to mount along Russia’s border with Ukraine, where Moscow has been amassing a military presence for several weeks now, estimated to amount to around 106,000 soldiers.Russian president Vladimir Putin has denied he has any intention of invading the neighbouring state but has presented the West with a series of demands, including an end to the eastern expansion of Nato membership to ex-Soviet states and the curtailment of US and Nato military activity on Russia’s doorstep.President Putin has meanwhile been warned off even thinking about crossing the border into Ukraine by his US counterpart Joe Biden.“I’ve been absolutely...
Reuters

Bulgaria says it decides on its defence with NATO allies

SOFIA, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Bulgaria decides on its defence plans in coordination with its allies in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said on Friday after Russia said its security demands included that NATO forces leave Bulgaria and Romania. Concern is running high in the West...
