Q2 Recap: 2 parolees from Rock Island County convicted of homicide set for release

Just before 11:00 pm on Tuesday, November 23rd, Galesburg Police responded to Monkey Business in reference to a fight in progress. According to police reports, two different groups of females entered the bar and began fighting. The fight spilled out into the back parking lot and the two parties were departing as officers arrived and began questioning those involved. At one point, one female believed her cell phone was stolen by another female during the incident. Officers were then dispatched to the 700 block of West First Street in reference to another disturbance involving the two groups of females. Police were told one of the groups went to the residence on First Street to retrieve the cell phone and the other group began throwing items at their vehicle. The owner of the damaged vehicle responded to the Public Safety Building, but it wasn’t clear when or who exactly threw items at the vehicle. Ultimately, after speaking with everyone involved, 22-year old Rakeisha Unique Cunningham and 21-year old Destiny Dixon, both of Galesburg, were arrested for Fighting and transported to the Knox County Jail.

GALESBURG, IL ・ 6 DAYS AGO