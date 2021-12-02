ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Island County, IL

Q2 Recap: 2 parolees from Rock Island County convicted of homicide set for release

By Rock Island Today Reports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere were two offenders convicted of homicide living in Rock Island County released on parole during the second quarter of 2021, according to Illinois Department of Corrections data obtained by the Rock Island Today. The data shows both of the released...

Related
KCJJ

Father of IC murder victim pleads guilty in attempted revenge killing case

The father of an Iowa City murder victim accused of attempting a revenge killing has reached a plea deal. Online court records show 42-year-old Tyris Winters of Peoria, Illinois entered a guilty plea on Wednesday. Winters and 40-year-old Tony Watkins of Davis Street in Iowa City are accused of confronting another man at the Super 8 Motel on Hayden Fry Way in April of 2020. Police say Watkins and Winters sought out their victim to confront him about Winters’ son’s death. Both suspects are now accused of firing handguns at the victim before fleeing on foot.
IOWA CITY, IA
Central Illinois Proud

Man facing arson, first-degree-murder charges in strangulation death of Peoria woman

(UPDATE — 11:38 a.m.) — Peoria Police Public Information Officer Semone Roth confirmed a man has been arrested in connection to the strangulation death of 24-year-old J’Naysia Marie Hobbs Wednesday morning. Roth said police arrested 28-year-old Tahir Goodman Thursday. He is facing charges of first-degree murder and aggravated arson connected...
PEORIA, IL
The Independent

Pedestrian guilty of murdering driver who braked to avoid him

A pedestrian who stabbed a driver to death in front of his young son after the motorist performed an emergency stop to avoid running him over and then angrily shouted at him will be jailed for life.Alexander Layton was convicted of murdering James Stokoe, a 40-year-old married father, in his BMW in Thornaby, Teesside in May 2020, following a trial at Teesside Crown Court.Mr Stokoe had taken his four-year-old to see his grandparents and the boy was strapped in a car seat during the horrific attack.Layton, 34, from Shackleton Close, Thornaby, denied murder and possessing an offensive weapon, unsuccessfully...
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

School officials could be charged in deadly Michigan shooting: prosecutor

Michigan school officials could still be charged for ignoring multiple red flags ahead of the deadly mass shooting at Oxford High School, the local prosecutor warned in a new interview. Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald had already lashed out at how “angry” she was at Ethan Crumbley, 15, being allowed...
MICHIGAN STATE
foxillinois.com

Woman gets life in prison for murders of 3 in Illinois

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — An Alabama woman has pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder in the 2019 shooting deaths of three people in Bethalto, Illinois. The Madison County State’s Attorney’s office announced that Brittany McMillan, 30, entered the pleas in the deaths of Shari Yates, 59, her son Andrew Brooks, 30, and 32-year-old John McMillian.
CBS Baltimore

Man Accused Of Killing Evelyn Player Was Working In Her Church, Attorney Says; Will Plead Not Criminally Responsible

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The man accused of killing Evelyn Player was working at her East Baltimore church on the day of her death, according to his attorney, who also claims the defendant doesn’t remember the day of her death. Manzie Smith, 62, the suspect in the murder of 69-year-old Evelyn Player, appeared in court Monday morning for a bail hearing. The judge ordered Smith to be held without bail after being charged last week with first-degree murder. Smith is accused of killing Player inside her East Baltimore Church last month. But his attorney tells WJZ this case is much more complicated than it...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Keith Smith was tripped up by the details in his panhandler killer hoax, Baltimore prosecutor tells jury

Keith Tyrone Smith had answers to all the questions after his wife was fatally stabbed as they drove through East Baltimore in the middle of the night. He told police where: at the stop sign of East Chase and Valley streets. He told police who: a man in a blue hoodie and woman in a brown coat; they had a cardboard sign asking for money. He told police how: the man stabbed his wife, Jacquelyn, ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

One arrested in shooting in Waterloo

WATERLOO – One person has been arrested in a Wednesday afternoon shooting in Waterloo. Officers arrested Deshawn Lee Jackson, 22, of 312 1/2 Allen St., for two counts of felon in possession of a firearm and one count each of intimidation with a weapon and carrying weapons. Bond was set at $75,000.
WATERLOO, IA
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Two Galesburg women arrested for fighting at Monkey Business.

Just before 11:00 pm on Tuesday, November 23rd, Galesburg Police responded to Monkey Business in reference to a fight in progress. According to police reports, two different groups of females entered the bar and began fighting. The fight spilled out into the back parking lot and the two parties were departing as officers arrived and began questioning those involved. At one point, one female believed her cell phone was stolen by another female during the incident. Officers were then dispatched to the 700 block of West First Street in reference to another disturbance involving the two groups of females. Police were told one of the groups went to the residence on First Street to retrieve the cell phone and the other group began throwing items at their vehicle. The owner of the damaged vehicle responded to the Public Safety Building, but it wasn’t clear when or who exactly threw items at the vehicle. Ultimately, after speaking with everyone involved, 22-year old Rakeisha Unique Cunningham and 21-year old Destiny Dixon, both of Galesburg, were arrested for Fighting and transported to the Knox County Jail.
GALESBURG, IL
KCJJ

Fourth arrest made in connection with IC nightclub brawl

A fourth arrest has been made in connection with a nightclub brawl last month that injured two Iowa City police officers. 20-year-old Cesar Santiago of the Hilltop manufactured housing community was booked into the Johnson County Jail just after 1:15 Thursday afternoon. Iowa City Police say a third-party witness observed Santiago striking a subject in the face and knocking him unconscious during a large fight at La Rumba on Lower Muscatine Road just after 2am on November 21st. The victim said the attack was unprovoked.
IOWA CITY, IA
Gazette

Colorado Springs murder case dropped after investigation

A Colorado Springs magistrate judge on Wednesday dismissed a case against a man who fatally shot someone allegedly trying to rob him with a BB gun in early October. On Monday, Colorado Springs police arrested a 26-year-old man already in jail, according to El Paso County jail booking records, on an arrest warrant filed by Colorado Springs police accusing him in the shooting death of 41-year-old Vencenzio Luciano.
1470 WMBD

Stabbing at Harrison Homes

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police were called Monday night to the 2700 block of W. Trewyn Avenue on reports of a stabbing. PPD said a male victim with a stab wound was found just after 8 p.m. at Harrison Homes. His injuries were not believed to be serious. No additional...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Juvenile shot near Harrison Homes

PEORIA, Ill. — A shooting near Harrison Homes left a juvenile wounded Thursday night, but Peoria Police said their injuries were non-life threatening. Police responded to the 2600 block of W. Montana Street around 6:50 p.m. after a ShotSpotter alert indicated five rounds were fired in the area. A Crew...
PEORIA, IL
WJBF

Attorney Ben Crump demands FBI intervention in Jelani Day death investigation

CHICAGO (WMBD) — National Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump was one of many gathered in Chicago Friday to demand Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) intervention in the death investigation of Illinois State University graduate student Jelani Day. At a press conference Friday morning, Crump said he wanted the FBI to investigate the matter as a […]
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Philly

Christopher Gillie Charged With Arson In Fire That Killed Elderly Man In Buckingham Township

BUCKINGHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A northeastern Pennsylvania man is charged with arson in a fire that killed an elderly man in Buckingham Township. Investigators ruled the early Sunday morning fire arson. Police say they were able to find and charge a suspect within hours of the crime. “I’m here to announce criminal charges and the arrest of Christopher George Gillie,” Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub said. Sixty-one-year-old Christopher Gillie, of Dunmore, Lackawanna County, faces murder, attempted murder and arson. He’s accused of setting fire to a Buckingham Township home early Sunday morning while an elderly couple was asleep inside. From above...
BUCKINGHAM TOWNSHIP, PA

