Make Your Mark Around Raleigh With Interactive Murals

Make Your Mark is a series of interactive sidewalk murals in neighborhoods and parks throughout Raleigh. Much like a life-sized coloring sheet, the murals' empty areas encourage people to draw over and in-between the lines using the free supplies available in the small supply houses positioned at each installation site. The result is a more colorful piece of art that transforms with each person who interacts with it. The mural renews with rain showers allowing continued interaction over time.

This project was created by artist Anna Totten and carpentry business deft and level with support from Raleigh Arts and Neighborhood Art Funds.

Make Your Mark Mural Locations

Stay tuned for more installation sites popping up in neighborhoods and parks around Raleigh...

About Neighborhood Art Funds

The Neighborhood Art Funds (NAF) program supports collaborative art projects for Raleigh’s neighborhoods that support artistic and cultural exploration, connection, and understanding. These funds can be used for various art projects, i.e., murals, bands for a block party, storytelling, documentation of the neighborhood/neighbors, and dance, to name a few.

About Raleigh Arts

The Office of Raleigh Arts supports and promotes the arts in Raleigh by administering the programs of the City of Raleigh Arts Commission and the City’s Public Art and Design Board and supporting the Pullen and Sertoma arts centers. The Office of Raleigh Arts is part of the City of Raleigh Parks, Recreation and Cultural Resources Department.